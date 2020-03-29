Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 2 more deaths in Armenia, bringing total to 3. Updated
New deaths were reported by Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, both of them, a 55-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, had underlying chronic diseases.
The total number of infected is 407 in Armenia. Of these, 30 people were cured and discharged from hospitals.
About 600 people are in quarantine.
