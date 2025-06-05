‘Battle’ for New Athos monastery: Church schism escalates in Abkhazia

The Abkhazian Orthodox Church (APC) is demanding that the head of the Holy Metropolis of Abkhazia vacate the New Athos Monastery — the largest Orthodox site in the republic and, incidentally, one of its main tourist attractions.

The head of the “Metropolis,” Archimandrite Dorotheos, is accused of schism, insubordination, and offending the feelings of the faithful. Should he refuse to leave, the Church has threatened to appeal to the authorities for his forcible removal from the monastery.

The APC, led by Father Vissarion, has been in conflict with the Holy Metropolis of Abkhazia, headed by Archimandrite Dorotheos, for over 15 years. The root of the dispute lies in their differing approaches to achieving autocephaly (independence) for the Abkhazian Church.

Father Vissarion believes that recognition of an independent Abkhazian Church should be sought exclusively through the Russian Orthodox Church, while his opponent prefers to obtain independence “from the hands” of the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.

However, the current escalation has little to do with ideological differences. This time, the issue is simpler: the APC wants to take the New Athos Monastery under its own control.

The ultimatum demanding that the monastery be vacated is signed by 18 clergymen. Among them is Hierodeacon David (Sarsania) of the Georgian Orthodox Church. Just a few months ago, he was an ally of Father Dorotheos, but in February 2025 he publicly repented before Vissarion and switched sides. According to the Council of the Holy Metropolis, it was Hierodeacon David who provoked the current standoff.

Archimandrite Dorotheos

Commenting on Father Vissarion’s demand that he leave the monastery, Archimandrite Dorotheos pointed out that this is not the first time such pressure has been exerted on him. He referred to himself as a “church dissident” who has been the target of fruitless schemes for the past 20 years.

Dorotheos insists that under no circumstances will he abandon his flock:

“I don’t give in to petty provocations. Regardless of the circumstances, I continue on my path, and as long as I live, I will not abandon my flock. I will defend the interests of the Abkhazian Church with all my strength, no matter the cost. In the end, history will judge us all!”

The events were also commented on by a figure with no formal ties to the Church but significant public authority — Hero of Abkhazia Aslan Kobakhia. His remarks were notably sharp and clearly in support of Dorotheos.

“Instead of working together to achieve an independent Abkhazian Church, we’ve spent years engaged in shady church infighting. Each of us, if we consider ourselves patriots, must ask one question: how do my actions serve my homeland? My advice to all Abkhazians: never make a fellow countryman a ‘public enemy’ for the sake of personal interests — that never ends well.”

Kobakhia also pointed out that 8 of the 18 clerics who signed the demand against Dorotheos are not citizens of Abkhazia.

