Orthodox Church in Russia and Abkhazia

Abkhaz Orthodox Church leader Father Vissarion Aplia issued an ultimatum to the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), demanding acceptance of Abkhazia under its omophorion, resolution of its canonical status, and allocation of a Moscow temple for the Abkhaz diaspora. Otherwise, he threatens to expel ROC priests serving in local churches from Abkhazia. Father Vissarion conveyed these demands in a letter to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia at the end of May.

Officially, Abkhazia falls within the canonical territory of the Georgian Orthodox Church (GOC). However, following the end of the Georgian-Abkhaz war of 1992-93, the local clergy and believers do not recognize the authority of the GOC, rendering it effectively nominal.

Two unrecognized Orthodox structures operate in Abkhazia – the Abkhaz Orthodox Church led by Father Vissarion Aplia, and the Holy Metropolis of Abkhazia, headed by Archimandrite Dorofey Dbar.

These two clergymen conflict with each other and have different views on the ways and methods to resolve Abkhaz church issues, the main one being the absence of a bishop and consequently the ability to ordain local priests.

Father Vissarion aligns himself with the Russian Orthodox Church, with which he has strong ties. His opponent, Archimandrite Dorofey, ordained by the Orthodox Church of Constantinople, has long sought recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarch.

According to Father Vissarion, if a bishop has not appeared in his diocese for over 30 years — and since the end of the Georgian-Abkhaz war and the departure of the Georgian clergy from Abkhazia, even more time has passed — the diocese may come under the authority of another bishop.

In early May 2024, Vissarion Aplia met with Patriarch Kirill, who seemed to promise assistance on the condition of official engagement from the republic’s authorities.

However, when Father Vissarion, who holds significant influence over the Abkhaz authorities, planned to fly to Moscow alongside Abkhaz President Aslan Bzhania and Parliament Speaker Lasha Ashuba to meet with Kirill, the audience from the leadership of the ROC was canceled.

Following this, Father Vissarion decided to formally write a letter to Patriarch Kirill outlining his demands.

