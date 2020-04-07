ENGLISH arrow icon
Live
Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 7 new cases in Georgia, total of 195 cases. Live updates

Countries


Total
cases

New
cases

Total
deaths

New
deaths

Recovered

Armenia833118057
Azerbaijan641577044
Georgia19572039

  • 7 new cases in Georgia, total of 195 cases

    Of these, 39 people have recovered, two patients have died.

    4,735 people are in quarantine, 383 people are under surveillance in the hospital.

    A state of emergency was declared in Georgia on March 21 to stop the coronavirus pandemic. All public transport was stopped, everything was closed except for grocery stores and pharmacies. People are not allowed to leave the house unless otherwise necessary.

    Since March 23, the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi have been closed for entry and exit because of the danger of the internal spread of the coronavirus.

    On March 31, a curfew was imposed throughout Georgia.

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 1-3, 2020

    • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 4-6, 2020

