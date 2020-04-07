Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 7 new cases in Georgia, total of 195 cases. Live updates
Countries
|Total
cases
|New
cases
|Total
deaths
|New
deaths
|Recovered
|Armenia
|833
|11
|8
|0
|57
|Azerbaijan
|641
|57
|7
|0
|44
|Georgia
|195
|7
|2
|0
|39
7 new cases in Georgia, total of 195 cases
Of these, 39 people have recovered, two patients have died.
4,735 people are in quarantine, 383 people are under surveillance in the hospital.
A state of emergency was declared in Georgia on March 21 to stop the coronavirus pandemic. All public transport was stopped, everything was closed except for grocery stores and pharmacies. People are not allowed to leave the house unless otherwise necessary.
Since March 23, the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi have been closed for entry and exit because of the danger of the internal spread of the coronavirus.
On March 31, a curfew was imposed throughout Georgia.
