Abkhazia reports first case of coronavirus

Abkhazia has registered its first case of COVID-19.

One patient at the Gudauta Infectious Disease Hospital tested positive earlier today.

The authorities of Abkhazia ordered borders be closed starting April 8, even for their citizens.

The exception is so far only diplomats, military personnel of the Russian military base in Abkhazia and drivers of heavy vehicles.

An Abkhaz citizen, who was on a business trip in Moscow for a long time, turned out to be infected. The other day he returned to Gagra, where his family lives.

Now the authorities are trying to identify people in contact with the infected and quarantine them.

This is the first case of COVID-19 officially recorded in the territory of Abkhazia.



Earlier, the virus was detected in a resident of the Gali district, who returned home from Russia on March 28 and already felt unwell on the same day. She was hospitalized in a Georgian clinic, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19.



