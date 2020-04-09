Curfew goes into effect in Gagra region in Abkhazia

Abkhazia’s Gagra region will now be subject to a curfew after a second case of coronavirus infection has been recorded in the region.



The curfew runs from eight in the evening until seven in the morning.



A local woman infected with COVID-19 turned out to be a close relative of the man who was hospitalized on April 7 at the Gudauta hospital which has been specially designated by the Abkhaz authorities for coronavirus patients.



Both tests of the first patient came back positive result; he returned to Gagra from Moscow, where he was on a business trip.



On the morning of April 9, 8,672 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Russia, where 63 people have died.



At first, it was decided to leave the woman at home in isolation mode under the supervision of doctors. However, she was also transported to the Gudauta Hospital in the evening.



Her condition is reportedly satisfactory.

The eight-story apartment building in which both infected live, was cordoned off by the police after the first incident.

Residents are not allowed to leave the apartments; local authorities supply them with food.

After the first incident, about a hundred people were placed under strict quarantine. All of them were tested, and one of them turned out to be positive.

Since April 7, entry to the territory of Abkhazia from Russia has been completely closed, including for citizens of the republic.

Two patients from Gagra are the only ones on the territory of Abkhazia who have officially tested positive for COVID-19.

