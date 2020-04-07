Eighth death from coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 76 new infections

The total number of infections has reached 717 in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has recorded its eighth death from the coronavirus overall and 76 new cases today.

The total, official number of infected now stands at 717 people, 44 of whom have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The eighth victim was a 67-year-old man and, like most previous coronavirus victims in Azerbaijan, he suffered from diabetes.

Azerbaijan has declared a strict quarantine regime (but not a state of emergency).

Most organizations, enterprises and commercial facilities have closed. The metro is also closed, as are all parks and squares, entertainment venues.

Since April 5, restrictions on the movement of citizens have been introduced – in order to leave the house you need to have a certificate of employment or send an SMS to the authorities indicating the purpose of why you are leaving.

