Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 11th death in Armenia, 16 new cases. Live updates
Countries
|Total
cases
|New
cases
|Total
deaths
|New
deaths
|Recovered
|Armenia
|937
|16
|11
|+1
|149
|Azerbaijan
|926
|104
|9
|0
|101
|Georgia
|227
|13
|3
|0
|52
-
11th death in Armenia, 16 new cases
The total number of cases is 937.
149 people have recovered.
-
13 new cases in Georgia, bringing total to 227
Since the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia, 52 people have recovered from among those infected with coronavirus. Three patients have passed away.
4,829 people are in quarantine, 410 people are under surveillance in the hospital.
-
A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 7-9, 2020