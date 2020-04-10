ENGLISH arrow icon
Live
Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 11th death in Armenia, 16 new cases. Live updates

Countries


Total
cases

New
cases

Total
deaths

New
deaths

Recovered

Armenia9371611+1149
Azerbaijan92610490101
Georgia227133052

  • 11th death in Armenia, 16 new cases

    The total number of cases is 937.

    149 people have recovered.

  • 13 new cases in Georgia, bringing total to 227

    Since the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia, 52 people have recovered from among those infected with coronavirus. Three patients have passed away.

    4,829 people are in quarantine, 410 people are under surveillance in the hospital.

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, April 7-9, 2020

