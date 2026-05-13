Residents of several apartment buildings on Alygeiskaya Street in Sukhum have refused to install new electricity meters, saying the devices produce incorrect readings.

What began as a local dispute has prompted a response from the opposition, which is calling for cuts to the size of the government and for the money saved to be spent on social welfare instead.

Consumers boycotting the meters say the new devices drastically inflate their electricity usage. They also argue that their apartments already have meters installed and that they pay their bills on time based on those readings. Alongside sharply rising tariffs, residents say they are concerned about the quality of the equipment being installed and are calling for additional inspections and independent testing.

And the frustration is not limited to these residents. Chernomorenergo, the state electricity company, is currently installing new meters across Abkhazia, with social media users widely complaining that the devices are inflating their electricity bills.

MP Erik Rshtuni met residents of the apartment blocks on Alygeiskaya Street. Earlier this year, he called on the government to freeze electricity prices, which have doubled since last year, and abandon plans to gradually raise tariffs to Russian levels.

“We decided to send an open letter to the head of Chernomorenergo, the mayor of Sukhum and the president, asking them to clarify the main points of dispute.

I fully understand people whose pensions and benefits are lower than their electricity bills and who simply do not know what to do. We will help facilitate dialogue between residents and the authorities responsible,” the MP said.

Opposition groups, meanwhile, sought to draw President Badra Gunba’s attention to what they described as a growing divide between ordinary citizens and officials.

“While ordinary people are forced to cut back on basic necessities, officials continue to flaunt luxury lifestyles, expand their bureaucracies and hold endless celebrations, competitions and presentations. This is nothing less than a mockery of people’s needs.

You cannot build facades while the country’s foundations are collapsing. Social tensions are growing, and official claims of ‘prosperity’ are only adding fuel to the fire,” the opposition said in a joint statement.

The opposition called on the president to drastically reduce the size of the state bureaucracy, cut government spending and strip officials of what it described as excessive privileges, redirecting the savings towards social support programmes.

“Reducing electricity tariffs can no longer be delayed. Electricity in people’s homes is a basic necessity, not a tool for filling the budget at the expense of the poor,” the statement said.

The opposition also called for protections for local businesses, demanding tougher measures against price dumping in the tourism sector to ensure that priority is given to Abkhaz entrepreneurs rather than large Russian tourism companies.

“Enough empty promises — it is time to move from imitation reforms to genuinely defending the interests of Abkhazia’s citizens. Stop feeding the bureaucracy — it is time to save the people,” the statement concluded.

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Abkhazia’s electricity meter replacement campaign