Azerbaijani Meydan TV journalists stage protest in a courtroom on World Press Freedom Day

Meydan TV trial in Azerbaijan

A scheduled hearing in the Meydan TV case did not take place today at the Baku Court for Serious Crimes. Journalists instead marked World Press Freedom Day on 3 May by staging a protest, holding placards and chanting slogans.

On 6 December 2024, several Meydan TV staff were detained, including Ramin Deko (Jabrayilzade), Aynur Ganbarova (Elgunesh), Aysel Umudova, Aytaj Akhmedova (Tapdig), Khayala Agayeva and Natig Javadli. They were charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group acting in collusion). The case became known as the Meydan TV case. Later, journalists Shamshad Agha, Nurlan Libre, Fatima Movlamli, Ulviya Ali and Ahmed Mukhtar were also arrested as part of the case. In August, the charges against the journalists were expanded, with additional counts added. Meydan TV says the arrests are linked to the journalists’ critical reporting.

During the hearing, only one motion was granted — a request by lawyer Shakhla Gumbatova to be recognised as defence counsel for journalist Shamshad Agha. The judge then announced that the session would be adjourned.

The hearing, chaired by Judge Ayten Aliyeva, was postponed after several defence lawyers arrived late. They said they would be in the courtroom within 15 minutes, but the judge did not take this into account.

The accused journalists then said they were staging a protest ahead of World Press Freedom Day on 3 May and began chanting slogans:

“Freedom is the main artery of the press!”

“Together in freedom and in prison!”

“Words cannot be put in chains!”

“Free speech belongs to us — no prison can contain it!”

“The internet is free, but speech is blocked!”

During the protest, female journalists held up placards, including:

“We are in prison, but our pens are free” — Aysel Umudova

“Free media, free people” — Ulviya Ali

“To speak, not to remain silent, is gold” — Aytaj Tapdig

“Freedom is the main artery of the press” — Khayala Agayeva

The next hearing is scheduled for 22 May.

Meydan TV trial in Azerbaijan