Azerbaijan courts hand down in absentia sentences to critics abroad

Azerbaijan targets critics abroad

Azerbaijan’s courts have tried criminal cases in absentia against historian Altay Goyushov, political analyst Arastun Orujlu and other critics living abroad, handing down lengthy prison sentences.

The rulings are based on charges under Article 281.2 of the Criminal Code, which concerns repeated or group public calls for the violent seizure of power, as well as Article 220.2, which covers active disobedience to lawful orders from authorities and calls for mass unrest.

Human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch, say in their reports that the cases reflect an expanding practice under Ilham Aliyev of prosecuting critics abroad on what they describe as fabricated charges.

Arastun Orujlu: eight years in prison

Arastun Orujlu | Photo: Free Thought University

Arastun Orujlu is a political analyst and founder of the East–West Research Centre.

He has lived in the United States since 2014 and is known for his social media commentary critical of the Azerbaijani authorities.

On 19 February 2026, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced him in absentia to eight years in prison. Judge Babek Panahov presided over the trial.

Authorities charged him under Articles 220.2 and 281.2 of the Criminal Code.

Investigators say Orujlu called for disobedience to lawful orders from the authorities and incited mass unrest.

Orujlu has said he never called for a coup or rebellion and opposes violence.

He accused Azerbaijan’s courts of issuing politically motivated rulings and said that “the concept of the rule of law does not exist in Azerbaijan.”

Altay Goyushov: six years in prison

Алтай Геюшов | фото: BBC Азербайджан

Altay Goyushov is an orientalist historian, a former lecturer at Baku State University and one of the founders of the ReAl movement.

He has lived in France since 2018 and works as a researcher at Sciences Po Paris. He is also known for his critical statements about the Azerbaijani authorities.

On 18 February 2026, at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, state prosecutors requested a seven-year prison sentence. Judge Eldar Ismayilov presided over the hearing. After deliberations, the court sentenced Goyushov in absentia to six years in prison.

According to the indictment, between 2020 and 2025 Goyushov used the YouTube channel Düz Danışaq and his Facebook page, together with other individuals, to call for violent actions against the current government.

On 23 February 2025, the Binagadi District Court ordered his arrest in absentia. Prosecutors later brought an additional charge against him under Article 281.2 of the Criminal Code on 17 September 2025.

Because Goyushov was outside the country, he did not attend the investigation and had no opportunity to present his position in court.

Commenting on the verdict on Facebook, he wrote:

“Who is the criminal?

The Constitution of Azerbaijan states that the system of government is republican. However, the Aliyevs violated the constitutional order and have effectively turned the country into an absolute monarchy. That is the crime, and the criminal is the one who did it.

The Constitution and laws say that the people are the source of power and that authorities are formed through elections. However, Aliyev came to power through election falsification in violation of the Constitution and the law, and this has happened repeatedly. That is the crime, and the criminal is the one who did it.

The Constitution and laws establish a separation of powers into legislative, executive and judicial branches that must remain independent. By violating the Constitution and the law, Aliyev eliminated that separation and subordinated both the legislature and the courts to the supreme executive authority — himself. That is the crime, and the criminal is the one who did it.

The Constitution and laws state that legislative authority must be formed through elections. Aliyev falsifies elections in violation of the law and appoints loyal individuals as members of parliament, undermining the will of the people. That is the crime, and the criminal is the one who did it.

The Constitution and laws establish the rule of law, meaning equality before the law. By violating the Constitution and the law, Aliyev placed himself above the law. That is the crime, and the criminal is the one who did it.

On the contrary, opposing all these crimes is not a crime but a contribution to restoring the constitutional order of the state. Resisting these crimes and demanding the restoration of constitutional order is not only my right but my civic duty. Opposing the crimes I have listed and the person who committed them is therefore not a crime, but a fight against crime and the criminal.”

Sevinj Osmanqizi, Abid Gafarov and Beydulla Manafov: eight years in prison

Sevinj Osmanqizi (Mirzoyeva) is a journalist living in the United States and the creator of the YouTube channel Osmanqızı TV. She previously worked as a correspondent for the BBC and the ANS television channel.

Abid Gafarov is an opposition blogger who appears in various online programmes on AzerFreedom TV and other platforms. In 2022, a court sentenced him to one year in prison on charges of defaming the Azerbaijani authorities. He emigrated after his release.

Beydulla Manafov is an economist based in the United States and is also known as a public activist who appears on platforms including Turan TV.

On 14 January 2026, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced all three in absentia to eight years in prison. Judge Nigar Imanova presided over the trial.

Authorities charged them under Article 281.2 of the Criminal Code, which concerns public calls against the state, and Article 220.2, which relates to calls for mass unrest.

According to the prosecution, programmes broadcast between 2019 and 2024 on Osmanqızı TV and other online channels included calls for violence against the authorities.

In February 2025, courts ordered their arrest in absentia, and prosecutors formally charged them in September 2025. Authorities later placed them on a wanted list after they failed to appear for the investigation.

All three strongly deny the accusations and describe them as politically motivated.

Ganimat Zahid: seven years in prison

Ganimat Zahid | Photo: Voice of America

Ganimat Zahid is the former editor-in-chief of the Azadlıq newspaper and the host of the YouTube programme Azerbaijan Hour.

He has lived in France since 2010.

On 23 December 2025, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced Zahid in absentia to seven years in prison. Judge Fakhri Mammadov presided over the trial.

According to the prosecution, authorities charged Zahid under Article 281.2 of the Criminal Code in May 2024 and placed him on a wanted list after he failed to appear in court.

Zahid says the verdict against him is politically motivated.

