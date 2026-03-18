Arrests in Azerbaijan over alleged blackmail of president’s family: video bloggers, Alena Aliyeva and State Security operation

Blackmail of Azerbaijan president’s family

The State Security Service said it had carried out an operation in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail the family of President Ilham Aliyev, and reported the detention of an Azerbaijani citizen identified as F.S.

According to a video released by the broadcaster İctimai TV, a person believed to be abroad attempted to contact senior Azerbaijani officials using foreign phone numbers and email addresses. He is said to have demanded €5m from the family in exchange for not publishing intimate material allegedly involving Alena Aliyeva, the wife of the president’s son, Heydar Aliyev.

Officials say a criminal case has been opened. F.S. was detained during the operation and, according to the authorities, admitted guilt during the investigation. They added that he had “provided details”, although these have not been fully disclosed in publicly available materials.

In the released footage and accompanying report, a masked individual claims that bloggers “received the video from certain individuals”, but their identities are not revealed. The suspect’s full name and face have also not been disclosed, as no court ruling has yet been issued.

Context and Mehman Huseynov’s position

Alena Aliyeva is the wife of Heydar Aliyev, the son of President Ilham Aliyev. According to publicly available sources, the couple married on 25 November 2022. The same sources note that in recent years Alena Aliyeva has appeared at a number of public events and took part in voting alongside the president’s family in 2024.

A new wave of controversy began earlier this year. In a video broadcast by İctimai TV, authorities allege that bloggers living abroad — including Mehman Huseynov, Emin Huseynov and Gabil Mammadov — had been spreading “defamatory information” about Alena Aliyeva. It is also claimed that in one livestream Mehman Huseynov showed what the report described as “edited video materials”.

Mehman Huseynov’s public profile has further intensified the polarisation surrounding the case. He is currently living in exile and is known as a blogger and activist critical of the authorities. He has previously run as a candidate in parliamentary and municipal elections.

Mehman Huseynov was detained between 2017 and 2019. At the time, international organisations issued statements regarding his case and the conditions of his detention.

For opposition-leaning audiences, the main focus of attention remains publications on Mehman Huseynov’s YouTube channel.

In recent months, several videos on the topics of “Alena Aliyeva” and “Heydar Aliyev” have been published, some of which have attracted hundreds of thousands of views. One video on Mehman Huseynov’s channel, titled “Younger Heydar and Alena Aliyeva: a new luxury villa!”, has garnered hundreds of thousands of views and revisits claims about property allegedly owned by the family and their lifestyle. Two other videos about Alena Aliyeva have also received tens and hundreds of thousands of views.

In these videos, Huseynov expresses a critical stance towards the ruling family, particularly Alena Aliyeva, the wife of the president’s son. He raises issues related to her past lifestyle, as well as property and privileges which, he claims, she and her father obtained after joining the presidential family, and questions of reputation. A significant portion of this criticism is framed in offensive terms. The factual basis of these claims has not been confirmed by independent sources.

In cases where such claims are not supported by independent documentation or verifiable sources, professional journalism draws a clear distinction between “allegation” and “fact”.

Official sources also describe these publications — including the videos and the purported intimate materials linked to Alena Aliyeva — as “defamation” and part of a “smear campaign”.

Blackmail allegations and competing narratives

The first part of the official account concerns an alleged blackmail attempt. In a video aired by İctimai TV, it is claimed that “around the same time” as bloggers began publishing accusations about Alena Aliyeva, a separate extortion attempt took place. A person said to be abroad allegedly demanded €5m in exchange for not releasing footage attributed to Alena Aliyeva. The State Security Service says it opened a criminal case and detained F.S.

The second strand relates to claims of “fabricated materials”. The same report states that images found on the detained person’s phone were taken from “18+ websites”. It adds that the woman shown in the footage is not Alena Aliyeva, but a person known on those platforms under the pseudonym Amber Lulu. The report therefore maintains that the “intimate materials” attributed to Alena Aliyeva are fake.

The İctimai TV report also places the case in a broader context of risks linked to new media. Technologies such as face-swapping and deepfakes have made it easier to create and distribute false intimate content without consent. International media have for years reported on the use of such tools in some cases as a form of so-called “revenge porn” and as a means of blackmail.

A third strand presents the situation as a “co-ordinated campaign”. Officials describe a “large-scale campaign of blackmail and defamation” involving “provocateurs living abroad”, with several opposition bloggers named in this context. Pro-government commentary has echoed this framing, portraying the situation as a “hybrid” information attack and suggesting possible external co-ordination.

In opposition discourse, however, the focus is on the objectivity of the investigation and the risk that institutional resources could be used in a personal reputational dispute.

State-aligned media have also presented an additional element as “evidence”: a fragment of an audio recording, said to have been found on F.S.’s phone. In the recording, a voice refers to Mehman being “allowed to say this” in relation to videos about Alena Aliyeva, and uses phrases such as “they allow it up to a certain point”.

As the full context of the recording and the results of any forensic examination have not been made public, it is not currently possible to draw firm conclusions about its evidential value in court.

Wider context

One of the most sensitive aspects of this story is the boundary between the right to privacy and freedom of expression. Even if the alleged blackmail attempt was based on fabricated materials, the circulation of intimate content linked to private life can have serious psychological and social consequences. At the same time, while claims concerning the president’s family and senior officials may be considered a matter of public interest, without fact-checking, ethical standards and legal accountability, such discussions can quickly turn into personal abuse, reputational attacks and disinformation.

A second key issue is transparency. Official statements stress that the identity of F.S. has not been disclosed in the absence of a court verdict. However, a number of questions remain unanswered: what technical analysis led investigators to conclude that the materials were “edited”; how it was determined that the images were allegedly sourced from “18+ websites”; through which channels the alleged blackmail demand was communicated; and how these actions will ultimately be classified under the law.

A third aspect concerns the logic of the information confrontation. The official side portrays the events as a “smear campaign”, while opposition bloggers say their criticism is focused on the resources and privileges concentrated around the president’s family. As a result, the debate is shaped less by verifiable facts than by competing interpretations of intent, which in turn accelerates the spread of disinformation and encourages the formation of public “verdicts” before any legal ruling.

Whether Azerbaijan’s investigation and judicial system — whose independence is often questioned — will be able to establish a clear and credible precedent, both in the alleged blackmail case and in defining the legal boundaries of online campaigns, remains an open question.

Blackmail of Azerbaijan president’s family