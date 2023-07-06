Arakhamia replied to Kobakhidze

“The Chairman of Ukraine’s ruling party ‘Servant of the People,’ David Arakhamia, referred to the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, as a ‘collaborator.’ This was a response to Kobakhidze’s remarks, made in front of journalists on July 5, where he stated that David Arakhamia does not hold citizenship.

“Neither Ukraine nor Georgia nor Russia is his homeland,” Kobakhidze said.

David Arakhamia’s response was as follows:

“Thanks to collaborators like you, I lost my home in my homeland. The time will come when the country will learn that you are using Georgia as a platform for your political interests, while Russia is actually your homeland, where you will have to flee because no one else will accept you.

By getting rid of people like you, both Georgia and Ukraine will celebrate victory over the enemy, which, as you can see, is already successful.”

On July 5, the Chairman of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” and the Speaker of the Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, held a press conference regarding the 12 recommendations from the European Union. When responding to journalists’ questions, he referred to the current condition of former President Mikhail Saakashvili as a “stomach operation advertisement.”

According to Kobakhidze, specific high-ranking officials from the Ukrainian government were involved in sending Saakashvili to Georgia. And now, when the same government demands the return of Saakashvili to Ukraine, it sounds like an insult.

On July 3, Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred for treatment in Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, after the release of footage from Saakashvili’s court hearing, the situation “reached a boiling point,” and Kyiv took a sharp but “justifiable step.”

On July 3, Mikhail Saakashvili participated in his court hearing via video link. In a photo taken from the courtroom, it is evident how much weight the former President of Georgia has lost since being imprisoned since October 2021.