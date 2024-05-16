"Don't pass the 'foreign agents' bill; Georgia's homeless animals will be left helpless." - Animal rights activists

Animal activists on “foreign agents” bill

The organizations for animal protection in Georgia issued a joint statement urging the “Georgian Dream” not to finally adopt the controversial “foreign agents” bill, or the “Russian law,” as it’s commonly referred to in society. The statement notes that the Georgian government does not provide financial assistance to such organizations, leaving them critically dependent on small international grants.

After the adoption of the “foreign agents” bill, these organizations will have to cease their activities. The statement also emphasizes that the finances of these organizations are entirely transparent.

What does the statement say?

“For the past twenty years, no government has been able to create humane and effective programs to address the huge population of stray animals in the country.

In the face of ongoing government failures, as nonprofit organizations, we tirelessly work to alleviate the suffering of stray animals.

We do not receive government support. In Georgia, it is very difficult to find other sources of funding for our work. Therefore, we rely on citizens of foreign countries with high civic responsibility and on small international grants.

It is unacceptable for us to become labeled as “foreign agents” because of this.

Despite what government propaganda tells us, the nonprofit sector is transparent. Like any other organization, these organizations are also required to submit monthly tax declarations and register their expenses and incomes on the relevant revenue service websites.

We also pay a lot of taxes, just like any other sector. The “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence” does not improve transparency. Instead, this law will impose such an administrative burden on organizations that we will have to go out of business.

On the contrary, the problem of transparency in our sphere is related to the public sector. We have no information on how much municipal programs spend on humane solutions for stray animals. These programs are ineffective and waste a lot of taxpayers’ money.

It is unclear who, how, and under what rules several municipal shelters are managed, where animals are deprived of basic needs such as food and veterinary care.

This double standard is not only characteristic of our sector. The same situation applies to organizations that provide assistance to cancer patients, people with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, or the homeless. Today, these organizations provide services that the government cannot provide.

We are working on the problems that arise as a result of the systematic inability of the authorities to solve them. We serve the people of Georgia, and with this law, the government declares us “agents of foreign influence.”

It is alarming that instead of doing its job and solving these important social problems, the government is attacking organizations that care for the people of the country.

We express solidarity with other nonprofit non-governmental organizations that are constantly under attack by the government. We call on every animal lover to oppose a law that is not only immoral but will also make our work impossible and leave many stray animals without help. We call on the president to veto the “Russian law.” We call on the government not to override the veto.”

