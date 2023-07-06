fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Ukraine
Georgia-Ukraine

"Because of people like you, I lost my homeland" - Continuation of the "quarrel" between the chairmen of the ruling parties of Georgia and Ukraine

messenger vk-black email copy print

Arakhamia replies to Kobakhidze

The Chairman of Ukraine’s ruling party ‘Servant of the People,’ David Arakhamia, referred to the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, as a ‘collaborator.’ This was a response to Kobakhidze’s remarks, made in front of journalists on July 5, that David Arakhamia does not hold citizenship.

“Neither Ukraine nor Georgia nor Russia is his homeland,” Kobakhidze said.

David Arakhamia’s response was as follows:

“Thanks to collaborators like you, I lost my home in my homeland. The time will come when the country will learn that you are using Georgia as a platform for your political interests, while Russia is actually your homeland, where you will have to flee because no one else will accept you.

By getting rid of people like you, both Georgia and Ukraine will celebrate victory over the enemy, which, as you can see, is already successful.”

On July 5, the Chairman of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” and the Speaker of the Parliament, Irakli Kobakhidze, held a press conference regarding the 12 recommendations from the European Union. When responding to journalists’ questions, he referred to the current condition of former President Mikhail Saakashvili as a “stomach operation advertisement.”

According to Kobakhidze, specific high-ranking officials from the Ukrainian government were involved in sending Saakashvili to Georgia. And now, when the same government demands the return of Saakashvili to Ukraine, it sounds like an insult.

On July 3, Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded that Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred for treatment in Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, after the release of footage from Saakashvili’s court hearing, the situation “reached a boiling point,” and Kyiv took a sharp but “justifiable step.”

On July 3, Mikhail Saakashvili participated in his court hearing via video link. In a photo taken from the courtroom, it is evident how much weight the former President of Georgia has lost since being imprisoned since October 2021.

Most read

1

"Operation" Revenge-3 "on the nose." Comments from Baku

2

“Baku uses 'coercive diplomacy' against Yerevan” – Thomas de Waal

3

"Element of a hybrid war" - a political scientist on attempted military coup in Armenia

4

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 26-30 June, 2023

5

“Give me a chance” – Former Armenian Foreign Minister promises turning point in negotiations

6

Zelenskyy demands Saakashvili be sent to Ukraine

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews