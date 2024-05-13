Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, May 13, Georgia. The Parliament's Legal Committee endorsed the foreign agent law in its third and final reading. The protest near the parliament was dispersed
● The Parliament’s Legal Committee reviewed and endorsed the “foreign agent” law in its third reading. The discussion lasted only a few minutes. The bill will be discussed in its final third reading at a parliamentary session on May 14th. Deputies were only able to enter the building with the help of a large cordon of special forces. Meanwhile, outside the parliament building, a massive protest against this law was violently dispersed. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported 20 people detained. Despite the rain and fatigue, a large crowd continues to stand outside the parliament.
● Throughout the night, the area outside Tbilisi’s parliament building teemed with thousands of demonstrators as they continue their protest against the “foreign agents” bill.
● “Violent actions are planned during the upcoming protests in the next few days,” stated Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze yesterday, just hours before the scheduled start of the protest vigil outside the parliament. “We have undeniable information that aggressive youth groups, organized by the radical opposition and funded from abroad, are planning violent actions against the parliament and police tomorrow and the day after,” he said, warning, “Nothing will go unpunished.” Read more here
● Following the Prime Minister’s remarks on the “escalating” situation expected at the protests in Tbilisi, the Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs also commented. “According to our information, in the next two days, the rally will take on a violent and illegal character, including attempts to block the Georgian parliament,” said Vakhtang Gomelauri. He reiterated the Prime Minister’s assertion that the escalation at the rally would be provoked by the opposition, warning that anyone obstructing deputies from entering the parliament on the morning of May 13 would be subject to Article 222 of the Criminal Code (group obstruction of an object of particular importance), punishable by up to four years in prison.
● “The Prime Minister’s address strongly suggests that the authorities themselves are plotting provocations during the protests”, – President Salome Zourabishvili said. She urged the demonstrators to exercise utmost caution and advised law enforcement not to yield to any “intimidation” tactics employed by governmental bodies.
Monday, May 13, Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan and Armenia's foreign ministers hailed progress on border demarcation and discussed a peace treaty
● Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia held a two-day meeting in Almaty. Bayramov and Mirzoyan “welcomed progress on border demarcation” and discussed preparations for a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.
● By the end of the year, more than 25,000 former displaced persons will return to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, according to Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.
● OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Jan Borg, is embarking on his South Caucasus tour. Borg is scheduled to come to Azerbaijan after he’s visited Armenia, though the specific date of the visit has not been announced yet.
● The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament has arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the Asian Women’s Forum in Samarkand.
● Russia has extradited Azerbaijani nationals who were internationally wanted. Mikhail Suleymanov is accused of illegal acquisition and possession of drugs, while Elvin Gasanov, Emin Javadov, Zabit Masimov, and Teymur Mamedov are accused of fraud.
● The traditional international music festival “Kharybulbul” took place in Shusha and Lachin.
● Cutting-edge radar systems are now being installed on Azerbaijani roads. These devices are designed to detect speeding vehicles and promptly display the data on monitors positioned above the roadway.
● The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a cautionary notice regarding “a surge in social media fraud cases”. Citizens are advised against clicking on suspicious links and cautioned against placing trust in fraudulent websites.
● A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck in Lankaran. The epicenter was at a depth of 18 km. The underground shocks were felt with a magnitude ranging from 3 to 6 points. There were no casualties.
● Azerbaijani wrestler Mariya Stadnik has secured a qualification for the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Azerbaijan now has 24 athletes with licenses for the Olympics.
Monday, May 13, Armenia. Protests in Yerevan against the transfer of several border villages to Azerbaijan continue.
● In Yerevan, protests persist against Armenia’s proposed “territorial concessions to Azerbaijan”, which the protesters say would involve handing over several bordering villages. Organized by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. When questioned by journalists about potential opposition candidates to replace Pashinyan, Galstanyan emphasized that “a candidate for prime minister cannot be affiliated with any political party.” “This is a national struggle, aimed at upholding truth and justice,” he said.
● France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed support for the recent resumption of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty on May 10-11. “We encourage the continuation of border delimitation based on the principles agreed upon on April 19, 2024,” reads a statement on the ministry’s official page.
● Today, Armenia will welcome Jan Borg, the acting OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Promotion of the Republic of Malta, for a scheduled working visit, as announced by the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service.
