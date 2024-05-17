"President Erdogan's leadership is an example for all of us," - Georgia PM

Kobakhidze and Erdogan

Prime minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze is currently on an official visit to Turkey. During a joint briefing with president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he praised Erdogan’s leadership as exemplary.

“It is a special honor for me to visit president Erdogan, who is not only the president but also a true leader of the republic, steadfastly defending the national interests of the Turkish people. Your leadership serves as an example for all of us.

Today, both personally and during the expanded meeting, we discussed the active agenda of bilateral and multilateral relations between Georgia and Turkey, exchanged views on important regional issues, and outlined prospects for further cooperation.

We talked about maintaining the momentum of high-level meetings. I personally asked president Erdogan to visit Georgia. I hope that this visit will take place in the near future,” Kobakhidze said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power in 2003 as prime minister and in 2014 became the country’s first president.

International human rights organizations consider Erdogan an authoritarian leader who persecutes political opponents and critics, and puts pressure on independent media. Additionally, the quality of life for Turkey’s population has worsened due to rising inflation.

In 2016, Turkey experienced an attempted coup d’état, during which 256 people died on the streets of Istanbul and Ankara. Thousands of military personnel, judges, teachers, and government officials were arrested, whom Erdogan believes were acting under the influence of his opponent in exile, Fethullah Gulen.

