fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia

"The actions and words, the violence against society—it's all very Russian," Georgia's president to the country's authorities

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia president on the ‘foreign agents bill’

At a briefing, Georgia‘s president Salome Zourabichvili stated, ‘This law is Russian, and no amount of questioning in the vein of ‘What’s Russian about this law?’ will change that.‘ She announced her intention to veto the law without introducing any amendments. Advising the country’s authorities, if they decide to adopt the bill ‘On the Transparency of Foreign Influence’ [commonly referred to as the ‘foreign agents bill’ or simply the ‘Russian law’], she suggested implementing it after the [parliamentary] elections, starting November 1st.

Zourabichvili also remarked that the speech by prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze [on May 12th] is Russian, and ‘no one will return to this Russian state.’

Meanwhile, Georgia’s prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared at a special briefing that despite the ‘threat’ of US and European sanctions, authorities will still adopt the ‘Russian law.’

He shifted responsibility for any potential incidents during the planned protests on May 12-13 onto the so-called radical opposition, threatening severe punishment for participants. According to Kobakhidze, ‘crime will not go unpunished, and most likely Salome Zourabichvili will not pardon the participants.’

Kobakhidze stated that according to research, over 80% of Georgia’s population support the transparency of non-governmental organizations, with over 60% directly supporting the draft law ‘On the Transparency of Foreign Influence.’

‘Whether you repeal it, amend it, or not, this law has become a symbol. Your actions, your words, the violence you inflict on society – it’s all very Russian. These are the methods that we thought were in the past, but you are reviving them. Even the prime minister’s speech preceding mine is Russian. And no one in this country will return to this Russian state,’ declared Salome Zourabichvili.

She explained that yesterday, Georgia [during the May 11th rally] once again demonstrated to the world ‘decisively, peacefully, convincingly’ that it will not allow its European future to be questioned, nor will it allow the ‘Russian law’.

Georgia president on the ‘foreign agents bill’

According to Salome Zurabishvili, it’s ridiculous when politicians pretend to have high IQs but can’t even count the number of people at a rally.

It’s quite ridiculous when politicians pretend to have high IQs but can’t even count the number of people present. There’s no need for counting. Everyone saw the community that’s truly preparing for tomorrow. The government, on its part, demonstrated confusion. It showed that it has no strategy in the face of such a crowd, except for the strategy that is characteristic of a government that no longer enjoys the people’s trust,” said the president.

Salome Zourabichvili urges opponents of the bill to “be very cautious.” According to her, the speeches of Georgia’s prime minister suggest that the “Georgian Dream” plans to “provoke” participants in the protests.

I want to address you [protesters] to make you aware, as it’s also stated in the prime minister’s speech and in some other remarks, that there are some plans that won’t actually work out, but there are plans to provoke. So I want you to be very cautious, and it’s not about fear, it’s about caution. The society of Georgia is showing that we are worthy of a free, democratic, and European future,” said the president.

Most read

1

"No critical mass in Yerevan's streets, there will be no PM resignation." Opinion

2

When antibiotics fail: More people seek bacteriophage therapy in Georgia

3

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary May 6-10, 2024

4

"Behind the movement against the borders demarcation – Russia and the 5th column of Armenia." Opinion

5

Pashinyan: 'External forces want to provoke war in Armenia for the sake of a change of government'

6

Foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan hold direct talks in Almaty: Expert predictions

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews