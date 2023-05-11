David Arakhamia promises to help Georgia



The chairman of Ukraine’s ruling Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia, wrote a post on Facebook promising that, together with Volodymyr Zelensky, he would help Georgia overcome “this abyss.” According to him, Ukraine is getting rid of the influence of the oligarchs on the economy and politics of the country and is improving its judicial system.

“Ukraine, as a future member of the European Union, must make many reforms and legislative changes. Our government has a consistent action plan for all important changes and the timing of their implementation. I am sure that our well-coordinated work will definitely give the desired result in the near future. We have done our homework before getting EU candidate status,” Arakhamia writes.

In his view, all European diplomats present in Ukraine unanimously see the rapid progress and unusual pace of these changes. According to him, what in other countries takes years, Ukraine does in a month.

“People in Georgia also want to go to Europe. There is also homework and a specific way to get there. It will be difficult to achieve the goal when all power in the country depends on one oligarch, when there are political prisoners, when journalists are imprisoned. But, despite all this, the Georgian people will sooner or later solve this problem. Ukraine has advanced in this process, and today, together with my President, I pledge to help my native Georgia bridge this gap as quickly as possible. Glory to Ukraine, glory to Georgia!”

Irakli Zarkua, a member of the ruling Georgian Dream party, called David Arakhamia a “failed politician”:

“Now the opposition channels have this “servant” as an expert. Who cares about Arakhamia, who does not know the Georgian language, was born and raised in Russia, does not respect his ancestors […] Do you think he is fighting for Georgia or for Georgians? If he really loves Ukraine, if he calls it his homeland, have you ever seen him on the front line with a machine gun in his hand? Did you see him go to Bakhmut? Or does he want to interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia? […] He is the favorite respondent of the National Movement and their satellite NGOs or TV channels, who has zero authority […] I can well imagine how Ukrainians will judge Arakhamia and other such scoundrels. Because they do not serve the interests of Ukraine.”

