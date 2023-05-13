fbpx
Georgian opposition statement: Country on the verge of international isolation

Georgian opposition statement

A joint statement y the Georgian opposition has been published in response to the restoration of direct flights between Russia and Georgia. The statement, which was signed by six opposition parties, says that “Georgia is on the verge of international isolation and being left without allies ad with the enemy — Russia.”

The authors of the statement call on Georgian society to “say together again, clearly and loudly: no cooperation with the enemy, no to the Russian government, together with Europe!”

The statement also says:

● According to the decree of Vladimir Putin, recognized as an international criminal and head of a terrorist state, and with the consent of the Georgian authorities, starting next week it is planned to restore direct air traffic between Russia and Georgia.

● The Georgian government lies when it says it will strengthen the Georgian economy and ties with the homeland of our compatriots living in Russia.

● In fact, this is not at all a disinterested and harmless decision, as it is portrayed by the propaganda of this government. Companies operating at Georgian airports will face sanctions. “Russian Dream” has entered the final stage of changing Georgia’s foreign policy and establishing Russian authoritarianism.

● Literally within one month the Georgian government refused to participate in NATO exercises, “attacked” the International Republican Institute and the US National Democratic Institute, left the Party of European Socialists and agreed to direct air links with Russia.

● Because of this decision by Putin, Georgia is openly opposed to the Western policy of sanctions against Russia. The Georgian government once again opposes Ukraine, which is fighting for its freedom, our freedom and the freedom of the entire civilized world.

● At a decisive moment for our country, when the European and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia is so real, Ivanishvili again raises the question: Europe or Russia? Peace, prosperity and security in a single European family or poverty, slavery and hopelessness with a defeated Russia?

“We, the democratic, pro-Western political parties of Georgia, will do everything to democratically change this regime (“Georgian Dream”), to protect Georgia from international isolation and Russian encroachments on freedom and state sovereignty, so that our country, which is at the crossroads of history, irreversibly embarked on the path of de-occupation, integration into the EU and NATO,” the statement reads.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document on the abolition of the visa regime for citizens of Georgia and the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia.

An exception to the visa-free regime is “citizens entering the Russian Federation for work or for a period of more than 90 days, including for the purpose of obtaining education.”

The visa regime between Russia and Georgia has been operating unilaterally since 2000, and direct flights have been discontinued since July 2019.

