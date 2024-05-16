fbpx
Russians participating in protests will be expelled from Georgia - Russian propagandist Solovyov

Solovyov on the expulsion of Russians from Georgia

Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov stated live on his program that he had spoken with representatives of the Georgian parliament about Russians residing there. According to Solovyov, the Georgian authorities plan to expel Russians temporarily residing in Georgia who are participating in protests against the “foreign agents” bill.

“There is an issue with Russians temporarily residing in Georgia… Today, I spoke with representatives of the Georgian parliament. They say, ‘We will expel them (Russian relocants) from the country because they are actively siding with NGOs,'” Solovyov said.

Solovyov did not provide any details about these parliament representatives he mentioned or the specifics of the conversation.

