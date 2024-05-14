Georgia’s PM on the ‘global party of war’

The draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” will be reviewed in its third reading during the parliamentary session in Georgia on May 14 against the backdrop of powerful civil protests. Prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated at a press conference on May 13 that the ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” does not intend to change its decision.

According to him, the Georgian parliament will act in accordance with the reasonable will of the majority of the population. The passage of the law in its third reading will make a significant contribution to ending polarization.

Kobakhidze mentioned that according to research, over 80 percent of Georgia’s population supports transparency in non-governmental organizations, with over 60 percent directly supporting the draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence.”

“No one outside Georgia can impede the protection of our national interests,” Kobakhidze said.

He also mentioned that the ruling team is ready to discuss the draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” within the framework of a veto from May 14 to May 28. This refers to the veto promised by Salome Zourabichvili. According to Georgian legislation, in the event of a veto, two weeks are provided for “position coordination.”

“It’s true that Salome Zourabichvili made a non-constructive statement [about her intention to veto the law but not to ‘participate in manipulations’ by the ruling party]. But I would like to once again urge her to act as she has done before. You know, she has never personally drafted amendments to bills; they were either written by NGOs or someone from outside. Based on this, it’s possible that this approach will be used now. And if Salome Zourabichvili doesn’t provide such an opportunity to either the authorities or international partners, it will be her responsibility.

We have two weeks, from May 14 to May 28, and during this time, positions can be coordinated, and then these positions can be reflected in amendments to the bill. However, if Salome Zourabichvili takes a destructive position, this process will become more complicated. We express readiness for discussions,” Kobakhidze said.

He called on protesters to refrain from violating the law and violence, and also instructed law enforcement officers to respond with maximum patience to any manifestation of violence by protesters.

Ivanishvili declined a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien

At a briefing, the prime minister of Georgia dismissed as unserious the question of sanctions against oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili [considered the shadow ruler of Georgia]. According to Kobakhidze, Ivanishvili declined a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien. Responding to reports that O’Brien was bringing a package of sanctions to Georgia, Kobakhidze said that Ivanishvili’s position is that he cannot hold any meetings under blackmail. Once the blackmail and de facto sanctions cease, any meeting can be held.

In addition, as the prime minister stated, Ivanishvili is not interested in the topic of sanctions, as “de facto” sanctions against him are already in place, with $2 billion of his assets frozen, which he entrusted to the West, and unfortunately, these funds ended up in the hands of the “global party of war”.

“In recent months, there have already been cases where Bidzina Ivanishvili refused to meet with other foreign diplomats and politicians. I have the relevant information, based on requests to clarify these issues. In all cases, the reason for the refusal was the same – Bidzina Ivanishvili stated that he is de facto already under sanctions.”

Georgian propaganda channels reported on May 14 that U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien, arriving in Georgia, would bring a package of sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and also meet with him.

Kobakhidze hopes that the United States and the European Union will free themselves from the influence of the “global party of war”.

Kobakhidze spoke about the role of the “global party of war” at a press conference. The prime minister expressed hope that in the future the situation will qualitatively change and the United States of America and the European Union will free themselves from its influence.

As Kobakhidze noted, the “global party of war” exerts decisive, critical influence on official structures both in the United States of America and in the European Union.

“A few days ago, I said that many know about these forces. We cannot talk about it. This is such a delicate issue that it can create problems for the national security of Georgia. I also clarified that this is not about a country, not about the European Union or the United States of America. On the contrary, the EU is one of the main victims of these forces. And the “global party of war” has decisive, so to speak, critical influence on official structures both in the United States of America and in the European Union, which is very sad.

It is especially easy to influence official structures of the European Union. Due to the fact that decisions are essentially made by full consensus of 27 countries, it is sufficient for the “global party of war” to influence even one country, and it can get decisions in its own interests.”

“I very much hope that in the future this situation will change qualitatively, and the United States of America and the European Union will free themselves from the influence of the “global party of war”,” the prime minister of Georgia said.