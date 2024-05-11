In Georgia, students have declared a strike

Students on strike in Georgia

Students of Tbilisi State University have issued a joint statement, announcing that in response to the government’s intention to adopt the ‘foreign agents’ bill, they will refuse to attend classes starting from Monday and will hold a protest action against the ‘attempt to legalize Putin’s dictatorship in Georgia.’

The students are calling on their professors and students from other universities to join the strike as well.

The students’ statement

“The students of Tbilisi State University refuse to silently adapt to the proclaimed process of dictatorship formation in the country. It seems that simply protesting at rallies is no longer enough to resist an irreversible catastrophe. When expressing our position on the street results in harsh punishment, we cannot sit quietly in classrooms. This is not a normal situation, and it requires appropriate action.

Therefore, we have decided not to attend classes starting from Monday. From 9 a.m., we will be standing on Rustaveli Avenue, protesting against the attempt to legalize Putin’s dictatorship in the country. Thousands of students stand behind us, refusing to give up the freedom of our country and its European future, rights guaranteed by the constitution.

We call on our professors to make an appropriate decision and refuse to go to work, declare a general strike, and stand with us on Rustaveli Avenue.

We appeal to the students of state and private universities to halt the educational process. Leave your classrooms and join our initiative. Georgia will not become Russia, and we, the generation born in independent Georgia, will guarantee this. Forward to Europe! Unity is strength!”

