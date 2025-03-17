Georgia’s broadcasting law applies to online media

A new amendment to Georgia’s “Law on Broadcasting” will introduce regulations for online media, according to Georgian Dream MP Archil Gorduladze.

“The proposed bill will define the provision of internet services as follows:

Internet service providers will be required to publish information in Georgia’s official language on media-related domains or through internet hosting, including their own applications or third-party platforms such as social media.

An online media service provider will be recognized as a broadcaster or any other entity that, for the purpose of disseminating mass information in the official language, solely owns or jointly operates an internet domain or hosting platform,” Gorduladze explained.

Archil Gorduladze, an MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party, clarified that the law will not classify individual bloggers as online media, but will instead apply to organizations that identify as media outlets but do not operate as traditional broadcasters. These are structured entities that disseminate information not through television, but via websites and apps.

*”Broadcasters also have websites and social media pages. Under the current law, if a broadcaster disseminates information improperly, an affected individual can take action to protect their rights—but only if the information was aired on television. However, if the same information is spread via social media or websites, there is no legal recourse.

That’s why, during the first reading of the bill, we agreed that the legal standards applied to traditional broadcasters should also extend to online media. Technology and information distribution methods are constantly evolving and require legislative regulation.

At the same time, the law will not apply to individuals. It concerns organizations that identify as media but do not operate as broadcasters—meaning they have an organized structure but distribute content through websites and apps instead of television.

Details on Amendments to the “Law on Broadcasting”

[…] For a first violation of the law, an “online media service provider” will receive a warning. If the warning is ignored, the Communications Commission may impose fines of 0.5%, 1%, or 3% of the media outlet’s turnover. In some cases, the internet domain or hosting service may be suspended,”* Gorduladze explained.

On February 24, 2025, Georgia’s one-party parliament introduced amendments to the “Law on Broadcasting” aimed at restricting media activities and introducing censorship in the country.

One of the key provisions of the amendments prohibits broadcasters from receiving direct or indirect funding from foreign states.

The Centre for Social Justice has expressed concern over the February 24 amendments to the “Law on Broadcasting” initiated by Georgian Dream, warning that they are targeted against media freedom and will be used to suppress outlets critical of the government.

