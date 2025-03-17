Georgia: Will media law amendments only affect broadcasters or online outlets too? Two opposing views

Restrictions on media in Georgia’s broadcasting law

On 17 March, Archil Gorduladze, a member of the ruling Georgian Dream party and chairman of the parliamentary legal committee, announced that amendments to the Broadcasting Law—criticized by independent experts as significantly restricting media freedom—would also apply to online outlets.

To this end, he said, a special clause would be added to the law.

The announcement sparked a strong public reaction. However, later the same day, Georgian Dream’s executive secretary, Mamuka Mdinaradze, stated that the law would only apply to broadcasters’ websites and social media pages, not independent online media.

Legal committee chair’s view: online media will also be regulated

Archil Gorduladze argued that online outlets are products of organizations that call themselves media but are not broadcasters.

“Broadcasters also have websites and social media. If a broadcaster disseminates information improperly, a person can defend their rights if it happens via television. But if the dissemination occurs through social media or the broadcaster’s website, responding becomes impossible unless special regulations are introduced,” he said.

Therefore, he explained, during the first reading of the bill, the team decided to extend the standards of conduct typically applied to broadcasters to online publications. Technologies and other means of information dissemination are constantly evolving, and all of this requires legislative regulation.

Thus, the law will also apply to organizations that identify themselves as media but do not operate as broadcasters. Their means of information dissemination is not television, but they use websites and other applications to distribute content and have a structured format.

“From the very beginning, it was stated that the restrictions would not apply to individuals,” said Gorduladze.

Georgian Dream’ secretary’s version: online media will not be affected

[…] “The first action of the communications regulatory commission will be issuing a warning. If the violation is not corrected, the commission may impose fines of 0.5%, 1%, or 3% of turnover. It is also possible to suspend the operation of the relevant online platform,” Gorduladze explained.

“In response to the question of whether the new law will apply to online media in general, my answer is no, it will not. However, the provisions of the law will apply to relevant online platforms of broadcasters,” said Mamuka Mdinaradze.

What restrictions on media does Georgia’s broadcasting law entail?

On 24 February 2025, Georgia’s one-party parliament introduced amendments to the “Broadcasting Law” aimed at restricting media activity and imposing censorship in the country.

In particular, the amendments prohibit broadcasters from receiving direct or indirect funding from a foreign state.

According to the Centre for Social Justice, the amendments initiated by “Georgian Dream” on 24 February are alarming, target media freedom, and will be used to suppress outlets critical of the government.

