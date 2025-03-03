'Changes won't affect online media’: Georgian Dream MP on amendments to broadcasting law

Georgian Dream on online media regulation

Amendments to the Broadcasting Law will not affect online media or newspapers, stated Archil Gorduladze, chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee of Georgia’s ruling party parliament. He added that Georgian Dream will continue working on “regulating this issue.”

The proposed amendments to the Broadcasting Law were reviewed and approved in the first reading on March 3 by the parliamentary committee on sectoral economy.

“The amendments do not extend to newspapers and online media. With the development of modern technologies, alternative sources of information have emerged, and the volume of information coming from various platforms and online media is problematic. The majority of society now gets its news from online media. Therefore, we will continue working on regulating this issue to ensure the protection of human rights not only in broadcasting but also in online media,” explained Archil Gorduladze.

MPs from Georgian Dream argue that the amendments to the Broadcasting Law will bring the country closer to European human rights standards, with the legislative initiative aimed at preventing and adequately responding to “violations” by the media.

During the presentation of the bill, Gorduladze repeatedly emphasized that self-regulation in the media sector does not work. Under the new law, concerned individuals will be able to appeal not only to a self-regulatory body but also to a special Communications Regulation Commission.

What do amendments to broadcasting law include?

Media outlets must cite sources, even if they are anonymous.

Individuals affected by false information can appeal to the Communications Regulation Commission, which will then require the media outlet to provide the public with accurate data.

News broadcasters must adhere to principles of fairness and impartiality in reporting.

Facts and opinions must be strictly separated. Members of political parties and politicians will be banned from hosting news programs.

Personal views and opinions will be prohibited in news broadcasts.

More on amendments:

At a session of the one-party parliament of Georgian Dream on 26 February, restrictive amendments to the Law on Broadcasting were introduced.

The new amendments prohibit broadcasters from receiving direct or indirect funding from abroad. The purchase of broadcaster services by a foreign state is also banned. Additionally, a provision will be added to the law preventing broadcasters from receiving direct or indirect funding in exchange for placing social advertising.

Transparency International Georgia issued a statement noting that the changes introduced by Georgian Dream clearly contradict international freedom of speech standards and will further worsen the situation for independent media in Georgia.

Georgian Dream on online media regulation