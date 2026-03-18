Abkhazia resident jailed for “glorifying” Shamil Basayev

Basayev and arrest of Abkhazia resident in Russia



Source: Caucasian Knot



A military court in Rostov-on-Don has sentenced Abkhazia resident Timur Agrba to a lengthy prison term after security services said his publications glorified Shamil Basayev.

Agrba, a citizen of both Abkhazia and Russia born in 1988, was detained by Russian security forces in Sochi in March 2025. Investigators said he had posted content on his Telegram channel that created “heroic images” of Shamil Basayev and other Chechen field commanders, described as “leaders of illegal armed groups”. A criminal case was opened against him under a charge of publicly calling for terrorist activity online, which carries a sentence of five to seven years in prison.

Shamil Basayev was a Chechen field commander during the First Chechen War and one of the leaders of the assault on Grozny in August 1996. He was also associated with a number of major attacks, including the hostage-taking in Budyonnovsk in 1995, the Moscow theatre siege in 2002, and the school siege in Beslan, North Ossetia, in 2004. He led an incursion by militants into Dagestan in 1999, which marked the start of the Second Chechen War, and was linked to an attack on Nalchik in October 2005. He was killed on 10 July 2006. From August 1992, Basayev also took part in the war in Abkhazia, where he served as a commander on the Gagra front and as deputy defence minister.

On 18 March, the Southern District Military Court found Timur Agrba guilty of publicly justifying and promoting terrorism.

The conviction was based on ten posts published on a Telegram channel he administered, which was publicly accessible. According to investigators, Agrba made the posts between 24 September and 4 December 2024 while in the village of Primorskoye in the Gudauta district.

According to the prosecution, the posts created a “heroic image of the terrorist Shamil Basayev and other leaders of illegal armed groups” in Chechnya, whose activities were directed “against the security of the Russian Federation”, the court’s press service said.

The court sentenced Agrba to five years and six months in a general-regime penal colony.

Timur Agrba, a native of Sochi, turned 37 in October, according to an entry in Russia’s financial monitoring agency Rosfinmonitoring register of terrorists and extremists. His details were added to the list on 29 May 2025, according to a Telegram bot tracking updates to the register.

Agrba administered the Telegram channel “Apsny Republic/Abkhazia”, where he was said to have promoted closer ties between Abkhazia and Turkey and Georgia, while also expressing strongly negative views about Russia and suggesting that a monument be erected to Shamil Basayev, the Russian outlet Zhivaya Kuban reported in March 2025.

Basayev’s legacy has resurfaced repeatedly in Abkhazia in recent years. In September 2024, an exhibition at the State Museum of Abkhazia featured a portrait of Shamil Basayev labelled “Hero of Abkhazia”.

The Russian embassy in Sukhum expressed outrage over the exhibition.

A photograph of Shamil Basayev displayed at an exhibition in Sukhum

The museum said it would rectify the situation and closed access to the exhibition, later removing portraits of Basayev and four other individuals from display. Abkhazia should strip Shamil Basayev of his honorary titles and state awards, as the “glorification of a violent killer” is unacceptable in a civilised society, North Ossetia’s human rights commissioner Tamerlan Dzgoev said in an appeal to his Abkhaz counterpart.

Basayev’s legacy, he was killed in 2006, has long been a point of tension between Abkhazia and Russia.

In Russia, any positive reference to Basayev, who was behind major attacks, is treated as a criminal offence.

In Abkhazia, however, Basayev is regarded by some as a national hero because he fought on the Abkhaz side during the 1992–93 war with Georgia.

Basayev and arrest of Abkhazia resident in Russia

