Abkhazia: infectious disease hospital has just one doctor left – the rest are in self-isolation

The infectious disease hospital in Sukhum, Abkhazia, has just one doctor left on the medical staff.

The rest have been sent into self-isolation, as they came into contact with a patient who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our situation is deplorable. There are no doctors or nurses left. The only doctor is me. I only look after children, if necessary, we will watch adults, but this, of course, is very difficult,” said Madina Butba, head doctor of the infectious diseases hospital.

Coronavirus was found in a patient who came to the clinic, and the personnel who came in contact with him did not use protective equipment

The infectious disease hospital does not admit or receive outpatient treatment of patients with coronavirus.

The diagnosis of people with symptoms of COVID-19 is carried out by a specialized point at the Republican Hospital, and patients with a confirmed diagnosis are treated in a hospital in the city of Gudauta.

Nevertheless, all medical institutions of Abkhazia are equipped with the necessary protective equipment in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus, and hospital personnel are required to follow safety measures when examining patients.

“Doctors and nurses are behaving distractedly, and they do not want to delve into the pandemic problem,” commented Irma Vouba, head of the city’s health department.

The mayor of Sukhum, Beslan Eshba, warned all doctors of the republic that he had already begun the inspection:

“No excuses will help anyone. This is an exceptional situation. We are seeing an increase in the number of infected people, so I ask you to adhere to the rules that exist.”

As of May 21, 25 cases of COVID-19 infection had been recorded in Abkhazia.In April, an infection was detected in three residents of Gagra. Two of them recovered, another patient, a 95-year-old woman, died.The remaining infections were diagnosed in May 2020. Most of them are cadets of military academies who returned home from Russia.

