$7 million, luxury goods and watches: Georgia’s security service on raids of former senior officials

On October 18, Georgia’s State Security Service reported the results of searches carried out the previous day at the homes of former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, former State Security Service head Grigol Liluashvili, and former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze, as well as during their personal searches.

Searches were also conducted on eight other individuals linked to them, whose names were not disclosed.

According to the agency, the following items were seized in total:

$7,002,200 and 136,000 lari in cash,

198 pieces of jewelry and watches,

Valuable paintings,

Several thousand pages of documents,

50 mobile phones,

119 electronic devices.

This was announced at a briefing by Emzar Gagnidze, head of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the State Security Service.

He said that after examining the seized materials, further investigative steps will be determined, and measures will be taken to initiate criminal proceedings against the relevant individuals.

Prosecutor General’s Office statement

“Starting at 10:00 a.m. yesterday, searches were carried out across the country in 24 apartments and residential houses, as well as personal inspections. The operations took place in Tbilisi and in the Dedoplistskaro, Vani, Chokhatauri, and Borjomi districts.

Searches were conducted at the homes of Irakli Garibashvili, Grigol Liluashvili, Otar Partskhaladze, Romeo Mikautadze, Mikheil Chokheli, Vano and Tornike Parkauli, Andria (also known as Sandro) Liluashvili, and members of their families.

Around 230 employees of the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Security Service of Georgia took part in the operation.

As a result, $7,002,200 and 136,000 lari in cash, 198 pieces of jewelry and watches, valuable paintings, and documents worth several thousand lari were seized. In total, 50 mobile phones and 119 electronic devices were confiscated.

At present, staff from the State Security Service and the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office are jointly examining and processing the seized documents and electronic devices.

The true origin of the seized funds is also being established. Based on the findings, further investigative and operational steps will be planned, and measures will be taken to initiate criminal proceedings against the relevant individuals.”

