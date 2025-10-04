Tbilisi sees protest rally timed to local elections

Protest timed to local elections in Georgia

A protest rally linked to the local elections is taking place on Tbilisi’s main avenue, with students from Tbilisi State University among those joining. Demonstrators have blocked Rustaveli Avenue and Freedom Square.

The ruling Georgian Dream party and two opposition parties running in the elections are urging people to vote. But the organisers of the rally, along with parties boycotting the vote, are calling on citizens to come to the protest instead of going to the polls. The elections are going ahead even though opposition leaders are in jail. Six opposition figures – virtually all those who played an active role in the protest movement – remain in custody.

A stage has been set up on Freedom Square, with further events planned there. The main part of the demonstration will take place outside Tbilisi City Council.

Protesters are carrying placards with images of political prisoners, along with Georgian, EU and US flags.

Banners at the rally read: “Blocking the European path is a crime,” “The Georgian Dream gang must leave Georgia,” and “On 4 October the regime will fall on Rustaveli Avenue.” Demonstrators are chanting: “Until the end.”

Paata Burchuladze, founder of the Rustaveli Avenue movement and one of the rally’s organisers, said there were heavy traffic jams at the Rikoti Pass, so they were still waiting for residents of western Georgia to join the protest. According to him, today will see the first National Assembly, at which a declaration will be adopted.

“Today we are set to adopt a declaration at the first National Assembly in Georgia’s history. We will adopt the declaration, take power into our own hands and pay a visit to the usurper Ivanishvili along with his wealth. This day must, and already has, become historic. Because of the heavy traffic at the Rikoti Pass, we will start a little later to wait for people from western Georgia,” Burchuladze said.

Today marks the 311th consecutive day of protests in Georgia. Citizens have been taking to the streets every day with the same demands: new parliamentary elections and the release of political prisoners.

Alongside the planned protest in Tbilisi, Georgian emigrants are holding demonstrations in cities around the world in a show of solidarity. A rally has already taken place outside the Georgian embassy in Stockholm. Georgians are also gathering in Berlin, Cologne, Amsterdam, Sydney and other cities.

