Why should Europe pay attention to Georgia? Letter to European leaders from the Georgian opposition

Appeal to European leaders from Georgian opposition

“A Russian-backed dictator [de facto leader of Georgia, Bidzina Ivanishvili] must not be allowed to ignore European and American partners, change the course of a firmly pro-European population, and turn an EU candidate country into a Russian satellite,” states a letter sent to EU leaders, authored by Georgia’s fifth president,Salome Zourabichvili, and the pro-Western opposition.

On March 19, Salome Zourabichvili stated that the purpose of the letter was to ensure that the situation in Georgia is included on the agenda of the European Council meeting on March 21.

The full version of the letter was released on 20 March.

At the beginning of the text, it is stated that the letter is addressed to the European Council on behalf of Georgia’s pro-European parties and civil society:

“We urge you to pay due attention to the alarming developments in Georgia, where a Russian-backed regime is escalating repressive measures against democracy, sovereignty, and the country’s European future.”

The letter outlines three key reasons why Europe should pay particular attention to developments in Georgia.

1. State of democracy in Georgia

The letter stresses that the Georgian government is dismantling institutions and rights that were built and safeguarded for over 20 years with active European support.

“A Russian-backed dictator must not be allowed to ignore European and American partners, change the course of a firmly pro-European population, and turn an EU candidate country into a Russian satellite.”

“At stake is not only Georgia’s future but also the credibility of European foreign policy,” the letter states.

2. Georgia’s sovereignty

The letter describes recent events in Georgia as an attempt by Russia to use hybrid pressure to regain influence over a sovereign, independent, and pro-European country.

In this context, it highlights the October 28, 2024, parliamentary elections and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s November 28 decision to suspend EU integration talks:

“Military aggression, a key Kremlin tool, was tested in Georgia in 2008 and used in Ukraine in 2014 and 2022. However, it proved costly and failed to achieve the expected dominance.

In Georgia—as well as in Romania, Moldova, and potentially again in Ukraine—Russia is now testing hybrid warfare through election manipulation. This allows Moscow to maintain a less aggressive image while spending fewer resources to install puppet governments in different countries. If Russia succeeds, it may expand these tactics beyond Europe.

This trend should concern everyone—not just those living near Russia’s borders.”

3. Strategic future

The letter stresses that Georgia’s fate must not be separated from Ukraine’s and that Georgia should not be excluded from discussions on peace in Ukraine.

“When talking about occupied territories, one cannot ignore Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region. When discussing Black Sea security and cooperation, Georgia must not be overlooked—especially as Ivanishvili’s government plans to bring in China as a key partner for the new Anaklia port.

Russia understands better than most that Georgia’s future determines the future of the Caucasus and Europe’s connectivity with Central Asia.

While Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks open new opportunities for stability in the Caucasus, and Turkey strengthens its ties with Europe, playing a stabilizing role in the Black Sea, losing Georgia would mean Russian dominance in the region. That is not a strong Europe, nor a strong America.

If you care about stability in this region, Georgia deserves your attention.”

The letter also highlights the ongoing four-month-long protests in Georgia, describing the country as being in deep crisis. According to the authors, the ruling party is not governing the country but rather intensifying repression and refusing dialogue with the opposition. This could lead to major destabilization, despite the protests remaining peaceful.

“The only peaceful way out of this deadlock is through new elections. This solution can only be achieved through European—and ultimately American—high-level mediation.”

The authors urge European leaders to take this challenge seriously and to explore all possible avenues for engagement with both the opposition and the ruling party to facilitate discussions on holding new elections. They also stress the need for direct support for the most vulnerable parts of civil society, including political prisoners and independent media workers.

The letter also refers to the suspension of US support programs (such as USAID and other initiatives halted by Trump’s executive order), arguing that Europe must now assume responsibility not only for defense but also for the protection of civil society and fundamental freedoms:

“We strongly support the ‘Voice of Europe’ initiative (as ‘Voice of America’ is on the verge of closure due to Trump’s order) so that Europe can take the lead in the information fight for freedom and European values.”

Finally, the letter calls for Georgia to be included in the agenda of the next European Council session:

“We urge you to add Georgia to the agenda of the next European Council meeting. Before the session, I [Salome Zurabishvili] am ready to address the European Parliament alongside pro-European parties to discuss the current developments in Georgia.”

