Abkhazia: aunt suspected of beating four-year-old girl to death – what lessons should authorities draw?

Authorities in Abkhazia are investigating the brutal killing of a four-year-old child. The girl died from multiple injuries, which she reportedly sustained within her family.

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage and has вновь intensified debate over the need for a law on the prevention of domestic violence.

The tragedy occurred on 7 April in the village of Machara. At around 22:50, four-year-old Gabriela Lakhina was brought to hospital in critical condition. Doctors recorded multiple injuries to her head, face, torso and limbs. Despite their efforts, they could not save the girl, and she died several hours later.

The district prosecutor’s office has launched an inquiry. Forensic experts will conduct a medical examination, while investigators are carrying out urgent steps to establish all the circumstances of the case. Preliminary information suggests abuse within the family. In particular, suspicion has fallen on the child’s aunt.

Interior Ministry officers have joined the investigation. The children’s ombudsman is also involved, working with witnesses, including minors, and monitoring the protection of their rights.

The case has shocked people across the republic, from ordinary citizens to officials and human rights defenders. In a statement, the Public Chamber of Abkhazia described it as a “monstrous act of domestic violence” and said the tragedy had exposed systemic problems in child protection and public safety.

The children’s ombudsman also said the child’s death was a painful reminder that domestic violence remains a serious problem in Abkhazia. He added that the absence of a specific criminal provision for systematic domestic abuse limits the authorities’ ability to protect children.

Against this backdrop, calls have grown louder for the urgent adoption of a law on combating domestic violence. Lawmakers introduced relevant amendments and initiatives to parliament at the end of 2025, but they have yet to pass them.

Human rights activists and public figures stress that parliament now has a chance to show genuine commitment to protecting children and families. They say the tragedy in the village of Machara could become a turning point and raise hopes that a law on preventing domestic violence will finally be adopted.

A society shaken by the child’s death expects not only a thorough investigation, but also systemic measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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Violence against children in Abkhazia