US senators: 'It’s not America undermining Georgia’s democracy, it’s Georgian Dream'

Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch and fellow Democrat Jeanne Shaheen issued a joint statement on the “deteriorating political situation” in Georgia, saying the ruling Georgian Dream party is undermining the country’s democracy.

The senators welcomed the summoning of Georgia’s ambassador to the US State Department and urged the Trump administration to consider the recent actions of Georgian Dream before making any changes to bilateral relations with Georgia.

US senators’ statement

“We are increasingly alarmed by the worsening political situation in Georgia and by the troubling actions taken by the Georgian authorities following the recent local elections. Prime Minister Kobakhidze’s decision to ban opposition parties and detain their leaders is outrageous and undemocratic — another sign that Georgian Dream has no interest in fostering genuine political dialogue.

Politically motivated investigations and the intimidation of civil society leaders — particularly those who have worked with the US government or testified before our committee — represent a clear attempt to silence dissent.

It is equally unacceptable that the Georgian government is targeting former US officials with baseless accusations of undermining the country’s leadership. Let us be clear: it is Georgian Dream, not the United States, that is undermining Georgia’s democracy and its right to determine its own future.

We welcome the State Department’s decision to summon the Georgian ambassador for consultations on these deeply concerning developments, and we urge the Trump administration to carefully review the recent actions of the Georgian government before making any changes to US–Georgia relations.

We reaffirm our strong, bipartisan support for the people of Georgia in their pursuit of self-determination and democracy.”

Georgian Dream’s response

Georgian Dream MP Archil Gorduladze responded to the statement by Jim Risch and Jeanne Shaheen, saying they are representatives of the “Deep State” and that their words carry no weight.

“Risch and Shaheen have a particular hatred for Georgia — they harbor strong disdain for the Georgian people, yet are mere representatives of the ‘Deep State’ and seek to expand its influence in other countries. They show special aggression toward Georgia. Accordingly, not a single word they say carries any value.

Their statements are aimed at harming Georgia’s interests. The ‘Deep State’ seeks, in some way, to insert agents into the Georgian government who would follow all its directives. It is unthinkable that Risch and Shaheen have any influence over President Trump or his administration.”

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, in turn, says that the senators are under the influence of the ‘Global War Party.

“These people are also under the influence of the ‘Global War Party.’ We have stated this many times, and I’ll say it again: we support President Trump in his fight against the ‘Deep State.’ Whether he succeeds—time will tell. At the same time, we are ready to start relations with a clean slate.

This is our message, our position, and our desire—to reset relations so that we can be friends and partners. And of course, this must be mutual, not one-sided.”

Senators on Georgian Dream