Political analyst on Georgia-US relations

“The US president might make a call to Georgia, but only to Bidzina Ivanishvili — not the authors of the letters we’ve seen,” said political analyst Valeri Chechelashvili, referring to the letters sent by Georgian Dream figures Mikheil Kavelashvili and Irakli Kobakhidze to Donald Trump.

In his view, Georgian Dream must take steps to show the US that the ruling party is ready for serious compromise, both in domestic politics and in international relations.

Mikheil Kavelashvili, president of Georgian Dream, told the 80th session of the UN General Assembly that the Georgian people would not tolerate the language of ultimatums, blackmail or intimidation. He said Georgia was open to dialogue and cooperation of any kind, but called for respect, fairness and dignity in return. Notably, in his speech Kavelashvili mentioned the occupation of Georgia and the war in Ukraine — but not once did he name the aggressor, Russia.

Political analyst Valeri Chechelashvili:

“The US president could well call Georgia — but only Bidzina Ivanishvili, not the authors of the letters we’ve seen.

Why would he call? Well, if he calls Lukashenko, why not Georgia? The first US demand could be the release of political prisoners, followed by a well-rehearsed message that Washington has delivered before — including at the last meeting between the former US ambassador and Georgia’s foreign minister, Maka Bochorishvili. Alongside political prisoners, I think two more issues would be raised: repealing repressive laws and holding new parliamentary elections.

I strongly disagree with the idea that relations with the US should start from scratch. We had a well-established framework based on the Charter on Strategic Partnership. That experience should not be discarded — nor should the billions in US aid. To do so would be, at the very least, ungrateful towards America.

But renewing and restoring ties requires more than words. I think Georgian Dream knows perfectly well that statements and appeals alone won’t solve the crisis. What is needed are actions that prove the party is ready for serious compromise — both in domestic politics and in international relations.”

It was a good thing that Kavelashvili avoided using propagandistic terms like “party of global war” or “deep state” on the international stage. I don’t know whether he was advised to do so or came to that decision himself, but in any case it was the right choice. It was also good that he spoke in Georgian — that is perfectly normal and standard practice. My impression was that if diplomats from Guyana or Bolivia, unfamiliar with Georgia’s problems, had listened closely, they would have thought it was a successful and stable country.

But if you don’t face reality, you can’t see ways to solve existing problems. When speaking from the highest platform, it is crucial to stand out with something original and engaging so that the audience remembers you and the country you represent. This time, Mikheil Kavelashvili left no impression at all.

Political analyst on Georgia-US relations