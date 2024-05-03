fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

"I urge Georgia's government to repeal the 'foreign agents' law." - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

messenger vk-black email copy print

UN on Georgian ‘foreign agents’ bill

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, expressed concern over reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by Georgian law enforcement against peaceful demonstrators and media representatives protesting the ‘foreign agents’ bill, also known as the ‘Russian law.’

Türk called for immediate and transparent investigations into any allegations of abuse and urged the Georgian government to release those arrested for expressing their opinions and drop charges against them. He also called on the protesters to exercise their rights peacefully.

Finally, Türk called on the Georgian government to repeal the ‘Russian law.'”

Volker Türk’s statement

“I am concerned by reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement personnel against demonstrators and media workers in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi this week.

Thousands of Georgians have been protesting for days against the draft Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence, and authorities must fully respect and protect their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Any restrictions to these rights must abide by principles of legality, necessity and proportionality. The use of force during protests should always be exceptional and a measure of last resort when facing an imminent threat.

I call on the authorities to conduct prompt and transparent investigations into all allegations of ill-treatment during or after protests or in detention. All those who were detained arbitrarily for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must be released immediately. Charges against them must also be dropped.

I also call on demonstrators and protest organisers to exercise their rights peacefully and not to resort to violence.

I urge Georgian authorities to withdraw this draft law, and to engage in dialogue, including with civil society and media organisations. Labelling NGOs and media outlets receiving foreign funding as “organisations acting in the interest of a foreign power” poses serious threats to the rights to freedom of expression and association”.

Most read

1

Bashkend - an enclave abandoned for 32 years

2

Kremlin offers Georgia territorial integrity for "foreign agents" law? Opinion from Abkhazia

3

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

4

Why did Baku and Moscow recall the trilateral statement with Yerevan? Opinion

5

Ivanishvili voiced what awaits Georgia after the elections at the rally (spoiler: nothing good)

6

"Baku used the issue of returning four villages as a trump card," says Pashinyan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews