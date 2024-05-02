"The Western trajectory of Georgia is under threat," says the U.S. State Department

Matthew Miller on Georgian “foreign agents” bill

According to spokesperson Matthew Miller, the Western trajectory of Georgia is under threat. The statement was published on the State Department’s website.

“The United States condemns the Kremlin-inspired “foreign influence” legislation advanced in Georgia’s parliament earlier today and the false narrative government officials have adopted to defend it. Members of the ruling party have been clear that the intent of the law is to silence critical voices and destroy Georgia’s vibrant civil society, which serves as a critical check on government in any democratic nation.

This legislation and Georgian Dream’s anti-Western rhetoric put Georgia on a precarious trajectory. The statements and actions of the Georgian government are incompatible with the democratic values that underpin membership in the EU and NATO and thus jeopardize Georgia’s path to Euro-Atlantic integration. Comments mischaracterizing foreign assistance in Georgia – which we have provided for 32 years to strengthen Georgia’s economy, democracy, and ability to deter Russian aggression – fundamentally undermine the strong relationship we have developed with the government and people of Georgia.

We stand with the Georgian people and their right to have their voices heard. We condemn the use of violence against peaceful protests, including against journalists covering the demonstrations. Use of force to suppress peaceful assembly and freedom of speech is unacceptable, and we urge authorities to allow non-violent protesters to continue to exercise their right to freedom of expression,” – the statement says.

On May 1st in Tbilisi, at a rally against the “foreign agents” bill (or “Russian law“), special forces once again deployed water cannons and tear gas. According to unconfirmed reports, the special forces also fired rubber bullets at peaceful protesters. Photos and videos of the injured are being shared on social media.

The confrontation between demonstrators, police, and special forces lasted throughout the night in Tbilisi.

The dispersal of the peaceful demonstration began after ten o’clock in the evening when the ranks of protesters had significantly dwindled. Special forces used water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas, fired rubber bullets, and resorted to physical violence against the protesters. Several demonstrators were arrested.

Initially, the special forces managed to push the protesters away from the area around the parliament building, but very soon the number of people on Rustaveli Avenue sharply increased—those who had already left the rally returned, and those who had been following the events on television joined the protesters.