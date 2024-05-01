"Georgian Dream" steers towards Russian-style authoritarianism, say Georgia's EU partners

Georgia’s EU partners on the protests dispersal

International partners of Georgia reacted to the dispersal of peaceful demonstrators by riot police in Tbilisi on April 30, opposing the “foreign agents” law. Representatives of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” are pushing the country towards Russian-style authoritarianism, stated EU officials, urging Georgian authorities to ensure freedom of expression for citizens.

Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated: “I strongly condemn the violence in Georgia against demonstrators peacefully protesting the foreign influence law. Georgia is a candidate country for the European Union, and I urge the authorities to ensure citizens’ right to peaceful assembly. The use of force to suppress protests is unacceptable.”

Miriam Lexmann, a Member of the European Parliament, said: “I am shocked by the police brutality against demonstrators in Tbilisi. This is not how law enforcement should operate. Instead of calming the situation, the ‘Georgian Dream’ government is fueling tension and polarization, pushing Georgia towards authoritarianism in the Russian style.”

Viola von Cramon, a Member of the European Parliament, stated: “Please tell the Georgian authorities to stop beating their own people. No more violence against peaceful civilians. Tell them to repeal the ‘Russian law’ [referring to the foreign agents bill]. No more joint projects and happy photos with senior Georgian officials.

These photos look utterly absurd after what is happening in Georgia right now and what has been happening in recent weeks. I urge the European Commission to develop sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili. The EU is interested in supporting and rescuing democratic partners in Georgia.”

Andrius Kubilius, a Member of the European Parliament, remarked: “Putin, Lukashenko, and Ivanishvili are all following the same path: first, they use brute force against peaceful demonstrators, then they establish dictatorship, opposing the democratic future of the country. And dictatorship always leads to the same future: sanctions, downfall, and tribunals.”

Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag in Germany, stated: “Dear Irakli Kobakhidze, immediately cease the violence against your citizens who are organizing peaceful demonstrations in defense of European values. Repeal the law ‘on foreign agents’! Do not destroy the future of Georgia, which is at the heart of Europe!”

Peter Fischer, the Ambassador of Germany to Georgia, stated: “The violence must stop. It is never a solution. Germany and the European Union are closely monitoring and assessing these events. We are partners and friends of Georgia in building peace, freedom, and development.”

Rasa Juknevičienė, Member of the European Parliament, stated: “The masks are off – Bidzina Ivanishvili has shown his true colors, demonstrating that he is against Georgia’s European future. He has never been a supporter of this path. Now is a decisive moment for Georgia’s future. I believe in the Georgian people; they will defend the country’s European path.”

Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, stated: “Twenty years ago, joining the European Union did not require clashes with the police, tear gas, loss of lives, and territories. This is today’s reality. However, the decision of the people to become part of the European Union only strengthens our resolve to extend a helping hand to Georgia.”