"The Georgian side refused to discuss a strategic partnership with America," - the US ambassador

Statement by US Ambassador to Georgia

“Recently, we invited high-ranking officials from the Georgian government to discuss any issues of strategic partnership and assistance from America with high-ranking US officials. Unfortunately, the Georgian side chose to decline this invitation,” said US ambassador to Georgia Robin Dannigan today, May 2.

Dannigan’s statement was published on the official website of the US Embassy.

According to the ambassador, the United States calls on the government of Georgia to reaffirm its commitment to a Euro-Atlantic future, as stated in the country’s constitution.

Dannigan expresses deep concern about the choice made by the Georgian government, which has distanced the country from its Euro-Atlantic future [referring to the renewed initiation of the controversial “foreign agents bill,” which sparked massive citizen protests].

“I am deeply concerned that the decisions of the Georgian government in recent weeks have moved the country further away from its Euro-Atlantic future, a goal that the vast majority of Georgians aspire to achieve. Unfortunately, the ruling party seems determined to pass a law that, as the EU has made clear, is incompatible with Georgia’s aspirations to join the EU.

At the same time, some representatives of the ruling party have chosen to attack Georgia’s strongest supporters of sovereignty: the United States and the European Union. We have stood by Georgia and negotiated with the country that occupies 20 percent of Georgia’s territory.

We have supported and continue to support the preservation of the Georgian language, culture, and historical heritage. Over the past 32 years, we have built a partnership based on shared values and a common desire to see Georgia as a member of the family of Western democracies.

We refuse to waver in our steadfast commitment to the Georgian people and the future of Georgia – a European future that will bring greater peace and prosperity. This is known to every Georgian who has seen the benefits of our investments and programs.

Recently, we invited high-ranking representatives of the Georgian government to discuss with senior American officials any issues related to strategic partnership and US assistance. Unfortunately, the Georgian side chose to decline this invitation.

We call on the government of Georgia to reaffirm its commitment to a Euro-Atlantic future, as stated in the Georgian constitution. The United States remains committed to our strong relationship and only wants peace, stability, and prosperity for the Georgian people,” said Dannigan, whose statement was published on the embassy’s website.

Statement by US Ambassador to Georgia