"Georgians have clearly stated that they are in favor of European integration" - NATO Secretary General



Stoltenberg on Georgia’s European integration

The Georgian people have made it clear that they want integration into the Euro-Atlantic region and democratic prosperity for their country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated in an annual report.

He also welcomed the Georgian parliament’s decision on the so-called “foreign agent law” and called on Georgia’s political leaders to work together on necessary reforms.

“Of course, NATO is also working with Georgia to implement these reforms, strengthen democratic institutions, increase democratic control of the security services and fight corruption. The Georgian people have made it clear that they want Georgia’s democratic prosperity and its integration into the Euro-Atlantic region. NATO continues to be a partner in these endeavors,” Stoltenberg said.

His report also notes that in April the allies agreed to increase political and practical assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova to help them strengthen institutions, build capacity and protect their political independence.

On June 17, 2022, the European Commission prepared a report on granting Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for EU membership. Ukraine and Moldova will receive the status of EU candidate and will be required to fulfill certain obligations, while Georgia will first be obliged to fulfill the 12-point plan and conditions, and only then have the chance to become a candidate.

On October 13, 2022 the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) declared the Russian regime a terrorist organization and became the first international organization to adopt a similar act. Georgian Dream claims that it shares the general spirit of the PACE resolution, but does not support the document, because it does not agree with the protocol on the political conclusion of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Later the resolution was amended so that the Assembly requires “consideration of cases and release of political prisoners in opposition to President Putin, including a citizen of Ukraine and former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili” in the Russian Federation and other countries.

On November 8, 2022, MEPs discussed the annual report on the implementation of the Association Agreement between Georgia and the European Union at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Brussels. According to the compromise document, Ivanishvili is no longer mentioned as an oligarch, but in the chapter on deoligarchization his name and surname are indicated and it is says that it is necessary to take, among other things, legislative decisions regarding Ivanishvili’s excessive influence.

On February 3, 2023, the European Commission published a report on Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova’s compliance with EU law and rated Georgia’s compliance with EU foreign policy as “moderately prepared”.