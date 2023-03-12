Posters, slogans and jokes at Georgia protests. Photos
Slogans at protests in Georgia
The participants in the large-scale protests that had engulfed all of Georgia since March 7 achieved their goal – on March 10, the Georgian parliament recalled the controversial draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence”. Thus, the main demand of the protesters who’d taken to the streets to protect the European future of Georgia was satisfied.
One thing that made the protests memorable was the posters carried by protesters, expressing their attitude towards the authorities and their policies in general.
Here’s a small selection of them.
