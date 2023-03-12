Posters, slogans and jokes at Georgia protests. Photos

Slogans at protests in Georgia

The participants in the large-scale protests that had engulfed all of Georgia since March 7 achieved their goal – on March 10, the Georgian parliament recalled the controversial draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence”. Thus, the main demand of the protesters who’d taken to the streets to protect the European future of Georgia was satisfied.

One thing that made the protests memorable was the posters carried by protesters, expressing their attitude towards the authorities and their policies in general.

Here’s a small selection of them.

“We go to clubs just because of sirens and smoke, you, d***s” – GEN Z

“People fly to Mars, do you think I am so crazy I’d want to go to Moscow?!”

“Dear father! So far everything is fine with me, it’s not so cold here, don’t be afraid, we will win! Maro Makashvili 1921-∞”. 20-year-old Maro Makashvili was the daughter of the Georgian poet Konstantin Makashvili and has been a symbol of the struggle for Georgia’s independence. When the Sovietization of Georgia began and the 11th Red Army invaded the country on February 12, 1921 from the territories of the already captured Armenia and Azerbaijan, it was met by the Georgian army, the people’s guard, and volunteers on the outskirts of Tbilisi. After several days of bloody fighting, Georgia was defeated and became part of the Bolshevik empire. Maro Makashvili had participated in the battle on the outskirts of Tbilisi. She died after being wounded by a grenade in the head.

“The European future of Georgia is as real as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia” [super popular Georgian football player, winger of Napoli and the Georgian national team]

“Let the Patriarchate bless us with a jet of water [from the water cannons used by the special forces to disperse the protesters] so that we don’t catch a cold!”

“We, the slay generation, will not be deceived by the lame government!”

Poster 1 – “My husband is not even scared of me, how can you scare him with pepper spray”; Poster 2 – “Women, children, and old people, they all f*** your behavior!”

“They’ve tried to bury us, but they forgot that we are seed!”

“Hello, is it 112 [rescue service]?? We are 76 people [majority deputies], we adopted some kind of law and now we are f***ed

“I am from Abkhazia and I will not give my house to the Russians anymore! 20% of my country is occupied by Russia”

“Wish you were here.” In the photo – the first president of Georgia Zviad Gamsakhurdia and the leader of the national liberation movement of Georgia Merab Kostava

“Kavelashvili, advise what I should read!” – a reference to MP Mikhail Kavelashvili, one of the founders of the anti-Western movement “Power of the People”. He famously said that “one does not need to have a higher education to understand political events.” There’s speculation that he’s never gone to university.

“We don’t follow the flow, we are the flow!” #Forever young!

“I’m more afraid of the slipper thrown by my grandmother than of you!”

“The devil has recalled you” – a pun on the parliament’s decision to recall the foreign agents bill

“Who do you want to fool, willies?”

“We will keep on fighting until the end!”

“Remember that we are the generation that will write on your tombstones”

“There are 300 Aragvinians [historical heroes, defenders of Georgia], and there are 76 snakes [majority deputies who voted for the bill on foreign agents in the first reading]”

“Kobakhidze [speaker], you look like a d*ck from here too” — a banner from a New York rally

“You must press the red button! Don’t make a mistake!”

“Louis! I’m standing here, sweetie! Remember where your mother stood! For freedom! For you to never see my photo in the Occupation Museum!”

“Disperse your grandma [and not a rally]! #Glory to freedom #Glory to the heroes #Not Russia #For freedom #Glory to Georgia”

“I listen to Lennon! You listen to Lenin!”

“I really wanted to swear, but my mother said: “Do not write things that don’t befit you.” And you, what do you teach your children???

“I didn’t give birth to four children for them to live in a Russian province !!! No to the “Russian law”!!!”

“You can’t poison me, my ex was more toxic”

“You yourselves are agents, slaves!”

“Even Judas felt guilty”

A wise person learns from the mistakes of others

“I don’t even want Russian gold”

“I’m an introvert and I have sociophobia, but I’m still here. Government, are you okay?

“I didn’t raise cats and dogs for them to live in a Russian province!” #European University

“Rustaveli will never become a Russian veli (“veli means “field” in Georgian)

“Look, Europe! When was the last time you saw someone holding your flag like that?” #No to Russian law”