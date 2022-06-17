Political polarization, oligarchs and media freedom - EU conditions for Georgia

EU conditions for Georgia

The European Commission prepared a report on the issue of granting the status of an EU candidate to Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova on 17 June. As a result, Ukraine and Moldova will receive the status of a candidate member of the EU and will be required to fulfill certain obligations, and Georgia will first be obliged to fulfill the conditions, and then get a chance to obtain the status of a candidate.

What conditions did the EU set for Georgia:

Address the issue of political polarisation, guarantee the full functioning of all state institutions and improve the electoral framework;

Adopt and implement a transparent and effective judicial reform strategy, ensure that is fully and truly independent, accountable and impartial;

Strengthen the independence of Anti-Corruption Agency, address high-level corruption cases;

Implement the commitment to “de-oligarchisation” by eliminating the excessive influence of vested interests in economic, political, and public life;

Strengthen the fight against organised crime and guarantee accountability and oversight of law enforcement agencies;

undertake stronger efforts to guarantee a free, professional, pluralistic and independent media environmen;

Strengthen the protection of human rights of vulnerable groups, enhance gender equality and fight violence against women;

Ensure the involvement of civil society in decision-making processes at all levels;

Ensure that Georgian courts proactively take into account European Court of Human Rights judgments in their deliberations and ensure that an independent person is given preference in the process of nominating a new Public Defender.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova jointly applied for EU membership. Georgia applied for EU membership on 3 March.

A resolution on violations of media freedom in Georgia and the safety of journalists was approved by the European Parliament on 9 June.

The European Parliament supported granting Georgia the status of a candidate for EU membership. It also urged the European Council to consider imposing personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili.

“This resolution is worthless”, “The European Parliament has fallen victim to fakes”, “European parliamentarians want to open a second front in Georgia” – these and similar statements were made by members of the ruling Georgian Dream in response to the critical resolution.