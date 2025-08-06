fbpx
Protests in Georgia
Georgian activist Giorgi Akhobadze released from courtroom

Tbilisi City Court judge Romeo Tkeshelashvili acquitted Giorgi Akhobadze, a doctor and participant in pro-European protests who had previously faced drug-related charges. He was released from the courtroom immediately following the verdict.

Akhobadze was arrested on 7 December 2024 while returning home from a protest.

He had been charged under Article 260, Part 6 of the Criminal Code — illegal acquisition and possession of a large quantity of narcotic substances.

“I want to thank the media for their support and detailed coverage of my case. I’ll probably be in shock once I get home,” Akhobadze told supporters gathered in the court courtyard. “The first thing I felt was gratitude. I can’t believe I’m here right now. Thank you for standing by me. I love you all very much. Keep fighting — to the end!”

At the previous hearing, Giorgi Akhobadze delivered his closing statement. According to both his testimony and the defence, the drugs had been planted by law enforcement officers, and the prosecution’s evidence was based on fabricated claims.

“They didn’t carry out a drug test because they knew I don’t use drugs,” Akhobadze said. “If I had actually touched the [planted] item, it would have contained my DNA — the evidence was falsified.”

Akhobadze’s lawyer argued that the arrest warrant and police report were unlawful, and that no video evidence had been presented in the case.

Initially, the case was heard for more than four months by Judge Mikheil Jinjolia, but he was later replaced by Romeo Tkeshelashvili.

