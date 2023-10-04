Samira Bayramova, an activist and human rights defender from Marneuli, says she no longer feels safe even in her own home. The reason was the latest incident in the entrance of her house. According to Bayramova, unknown people drew a cross on her door and a Russian flag on the wall.

“I don’t know what to write, I didn’t want to ruin my day this morning, I was out of the house early this morning for exercise and half asleep still couldn’t figure out what was going on, I came across news like this. You idiots carry that flag in your heart. At the very least it is uncultured and inhumane to demean religion in this way, and to you it is a tool of manipulation. I’m not bothered by any religious symbols.

I had symbols of “Home to Europe” and women’s power on my door, they painted them on. In place of the flag is the “Remember the August War” logo. I don’t know if they stole it or what they did. However, I moved from Marneuli to Tbilisi because of safety, home was a place for me where I felt calm,” the activist writes and appeals to the Georgian Interior Ministry: “You continue to hide and support criminals!”.

Samira Bayramova has been repeatedly threatened and attacked by radical groups. Among them are supporters of the pro-Russian platform Alt-Info.

In 2022, Bayramova protested against the opening of the office of the Conservative Movement, which was created on the basis of Alt-Info, in the town of Marneuli. She painted the outer facade of the office with Ukrainian and EU flags.