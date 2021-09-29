ENGLISH arrow icon
S. Ossetia: Traveling from city to mountains for drinking water. Video blog

Traveling for drinking water in South Ossetia

In the capital of South Ossetia, clean water flows from the mountains to the taps. However, many residents prefer to travel, sometimes quite far, to the neighboring Java region to stock up on drinking water from mountain springs.

