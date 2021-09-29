S. Ossetia: Traveling from city to mountains for drinking water. Video blog

Traveling for drinking water in South Ossetia

In the capital of South Ossetia, clean water flows from the mountains to the taps. However, many residents prefer to travel, sometimes quite far, to the neighboring Java region to stock up on drinking water from mountain springs.

Photos on the main page: kazuend, unsplash.com

Terms, place names, opinions and publication ideas do not necessarily coincide with those of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.