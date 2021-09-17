South Ossetia: swimming in the fountain. Video blog

This summer, as in previous years, the fountain on the Theater Square of Tskhinvali became a favorite place for children to rest. They had no other opportunity to swim on hot summer days – neither the city lake nor the river was available for swimming.

Cover photo: Sophie Dale, Unsplash.com

Terms, place names, opinions and publication ideas do not necessarily coincide with those of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.