South Ossetia: swimming in the fountain. Video blog

This summer, as in previous years, the fountain on the Theater Square of Tskhinvali became a favorite place for children to rest. They had no other opportunity to swim on hot summer days – neither the city lake nor the river was available for swimming.

Cover photo: Sophie Dale, Unsplash.com

