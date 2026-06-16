Russian presidential envoy visits Tbilisi, says culture can rebuild trust

Russian presidential envoy visits Tbilisi

Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Russian president’s special representative for international cultural cooperation, visited Tbilisi, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Shvydkoy, who also serves as artistic director of the Moscow Musical Theatre, attended screenings in Tbilisi of the theatre’s filmed productions, The Circus Princess and Reverse.

During the visit, he said that culture could play an important role in restoring trust between Russia and Georgia.

“It seems to me that culture is the sphere that can, step by step and without any forceful moves, restore the atmosphere of trust that once existed between our countries. After all, our peoples have always gravitated towards one another — our ties are simply too deep,” Mikhail Shvydkoy said. Shvydkoy described the film screenings as “highly appealing” as a means of engaging with Georgian audiences: “I think this will be of interest to our colleagues, because we want to present to Georgia, as far as possible, contemporary Russian art, contemporary Russian painting, cinema and performances by artists. Naturally, we will only do what is comfortable for our Georgian partners, but it seems to me that cultural initiatives of this kind serve a purpose.” Shvydkoy also stressed that Russia remains open to Georgian artists and performers: “It should be said that there are many Georgian performers in Russia. Large Georgian ensembles regularly tour the country, and there are many outstanding musicians and performers who live and work in Russia.”

This was Mikhail Shvydkoy’s second visit to Georgia in the past three months. In March, he travelled to Tbilisi as one of the leaders of the Russian delegation attending the funeral of Ilia II.