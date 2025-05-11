Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Abkhazia

Putin will visit Abkhazia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Abkhazia’s President Badrа Gunba to visit the republic, with the exact date of the trip to be determined later.

The visit will mark Putin’s fifth official trip to Abkhazia and the first in several years. His last visit took place in 2017.

Gunba extended the invitation during a meeting with Putin at the Kremlin on May 10, a day after the military parade on Red Square commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

At the meeting, Putin said Russia was ready to continue cooperation with Abkhazia in areas including the economy, education, healthcare and tourism.

Gunba highlighted the outcomes of this partnership so far, citing the recent restoration of air links between Russia and Abkhazia as a key achievement.

This was Vladimir Putin’s second meeting with Badra Gunba since his election as president of Abkhazia in March 2025.

The Kremlin actively backed Gunba during the presidential race, drawing surprise and criticism from Abkhazia’s opposition and segments of the public. In previous years, Moscow had never so openly shown support for any specific presidential candidate in the region.

