Interview with Abkhaz envoy to Russia

Will Abkhazia adopt a foreign agents law and host another Russian military base in addition to the existing one in Ochamchira?

How many Abkhaz fighters are in Ukraine?

Abkhazia’s ambassador to Russia, Alkhas Kvitsinia, answered these and other questions in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Will Abkhazia adopt foreign agents law?

The ambassador stated that the Abkhaz authorities do indeed have such an intention, but stressed that this would not be a direct copy of either the Russian foreign agents law or the American FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act).

In February 2024, then-president of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania submitted a draft law “On Foreign Agents” to parliament, which has not yet been reviewed.

At the same time, Alkhas Kvitsinia emphasised that even if the law is adopted, Abkhazia must rely on the principles of protecting sovereignty and the information space — while not infringing on law-abiding civil society organisations.

Will second Russian military base appear in Abkhazia?

Kvitsinia noted that the issue of a second base was raised in the media in connection with an agreement on expanding naval cooperation between Abkhazia and Russia. Specifically, this refers to a repair and maintenance facility for the Russian Navy, also in Ochamchira. However, it can hardly be called “new,” as everything is happening within the framework of the existing bilateral treaties on alliance and military cooperation signed in 2009.

According to the ambassador, the presence of Russian forces in Abkhazia is “defensive in nature and aimed at deterring potential aggression.”

Georgia still refuses to sign a legally binding agreement on the non-use of force, and therefore such precautionary measures are justified.

On resumption of air travel between Abkhazia and Russia

Alkhas Kvitsinia confirmed that direct flights between Abkhazia and Russia will begin in May 2025. The first passenger flight operated by Russian airline UVT Aero from Moscow to Sukhumi is scheduled for 3 May 2025.

In the future, both the number and geography of flights are expected to expand: direct routes are planned not only to Moscow but also to other major cities — including St Petersburg, regional centres in the Urals and Siberia, the Volga region, and southern Russia.

The ambassador noted that Abkhazia is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Russians, and tourism remains the main source of income for the republic.

“We expect the list of cities with direct flights to grow significantly by the peak of the holiday season, supporting a boost in tourism,” he said.

At the same time, the ambassador complained that Georgia is “once again heading towards confrontation” by attempting to use the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to block Russian airlines from flying to Sukhumi.

The Georgian side argues that operating Sukhumi airport is illegal, as Abkhazia is an unrecognised republic and, therefore, the airport does not have certification for international flights.

“We consider attempts to use ICAO mechanisms to isolate Abkhazia to be futile,” the ambassador said.

He called on the Georgian authorities to “abandon confrontational rhetoric and finally sign a non-use of force agreement.”

How many Abkhaz citizens participate in “special military operation”?

Although most citizens of Abkhazia also hold Russian passports, no official mobilisation has taken place in the republic.

However, Alkhas Kvitsinia insists that many “felt compelled by the heart to go and help brotherly Russia.” He does not know the exact number of volunteers, but confirmed that 66 people from Abkhazia have been killed in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

This suggests the total number of participants is several hundred.

Among them are members of the international brigade “Pyatnashka,” formed back in 2014, as well as Abkhaz fighters called up from various cities across Russia.

“For the Abkhaz people, these volunteers are true heroes. They are driven not by greed or coercion, but by genuine conviction,” the ambassador said.

According to him, the main motivation for Abkhaz volunteers is the fear that “if Russia loses, Abkhazia will cease to exist.”

Kvitsinia also mentioned that Vladimir Putin has personally invited Abkhazia’s new president, Badr Gunba, to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on 9 May.

Is Abkhazia adequately supplied with electricity?

The ambassador recalled that Abkhazia faced a severe energy crisis last winter due to low water levels at the Inguri Hydropower Plant. The emergency was overcome only thanks to “humanitarian electricity” provided by Russia.

In March, during a meeting at the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin assured Badr Gunba that Russia would continue to offer emergency energy support to Abkhazia as needed. However, according to the ambassador, Abkhazia cannot rely solely on emergency measures every winter.

A comprehensive plan is now being developed to prepare for the next autumn-winter season.

This includes, firstly, stricter measures against illegal cryptocurrency mining, and secondly, infrastructure modernisation: Russian specialists are helping Abkhazia upgrade its power grid and reduce energy transmission losses.

Joint management of the Inguri HPP with the Georgian side also remains in place — a scheme that has proven effective over decades, despite ongoing political tensions.

