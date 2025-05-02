Direct flights from Russia to Abkhazia

On May 1, for the first time since the 1993 war, a flight from Moscow landed at the recently restored airport in Sukhumi. The flight departed from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport and marked the resumption of air travel to occupied Abkhazia after more than three decades.

The airline that operated the inaugural flight is ЮВТ Аэро, which is currently under EU sanctions. Other airlines that have scheduled regular flights to Sukhumi are also subject to EU sanctions.

The issue of Sukhumi Airport has long been a point of discussion across Russian, Georgian, and Abkhazian political circles. In Tbilisi, both the airport’s restoration and the reestablishment of direct flights between Moscow and Sukhumi have triggered widespread political and public reactions.

In this article, we’ve gathered the most important and noteworthy responses — how did Tbilisi react to the resumption of air travel from Russia to Abkhazia?

Official institutions

Georgian Civil Aviation Agency

On May 1, Georgia’s Civil Aviation Agency issued a statement declaring that flights between Russia and occupied Abkhazia are “not certified” and constitute a “violation of international norms and Georgian legislation.”

“In the current circumstances, with the Abkhazia region under occupation, Georgia’s aviation authorities are unable to exercise oversight over aviation safety and security,” the statement said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also responded to the launch of flights. In its statement, the ministry expressed concern over Russia’s “unlawful activation” of Sukhumi Airport and the initiation of air travel in the occupied region of Abkhazia.

According to the ministry, the Russian airline’s operation of flights to occupied Abkhazia constitutes a grave violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement further emphasized that the flights between Russia and Abkhazia also represent a serious breach of both the United Nations Charter and the Convention of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to which both Georgia and the Russian Federation are parties.

Politicians

Levan Davitashvili

Georgia’s First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Levan Davitashvili, also addressed the resumption of air travel between Russia and Abkhazia, stating that Georgia condemns the operation of Sukhumi Airport in violation of international norms.

“Companies that violate the Law on Occupation are not permitted to operate in Georgia. All instruments at our disposal have been used. However, in cases where sanctioned companies proceed with operations, we will have no means to influence them — this is an objective reality,” Davitashvili said.

The Georgian Dream party leader further added that Georgia has always clearly stated its position regarding the occupied territories, and “this is well understood by the Russian side as well.”

Teona Akubardia

Teona Akubardia, a member of the opposition party Gakharia – For Georgia, criticized the government’s response, stating that when Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream declares war on the West and the so-called “party of war,” its claims about strengthening and defending sovereignty become even more blatantly false.

“Naturally, Georgian Dream greets this new dimension of the annexation of part of our country by a real enemy with silent consent,” Akubardia said.

Jemal Gamakharia

According to the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia (in exile) Jemal Gamakharia, the Sukhumi airport is a Russian airport and part of the broader annexation process.

“I am convinced that its primary use will be military rather than civilian. Georgia, the European Union, and NATO must intervene based on their own interests to halt its operation,” Gamakharia said.

Experts and Civil Society

Tina Khidasheli

Tina Khidasheli, founder of the Civic Idea organization and former defense Minister, stated that if Georgian Dream had any sense of national dignity, it would respond to the resumption of air travel to Abkhazia by suspending all flights between Georgia and Russia.

“This is the only appropriate measure under such circumstances. Then let the Russians decide what they prefer — for seven people to fly to Sukhumi, or for seven thousand to use the rest of Georgia’s airports for the purposes they currently serve,” Khidasheli said.

Organizations working on conflicts

A joint statement was issued by several organizations and an independent expert working on conflict issues. The organizations criticized the Georgian government’s inaction. According to the statement, Russian airlines continue to operate freely in Georgia, and the Georgian Dream government has numerous tools at its disposal to exert pressure on Russia — failing to use them is described as “a crime.”

“We demand that the so-called Georgian Dream government take appropriate measures to stop Russia’s ongoing annexation. We also call on pro-Western opposition parties to intensify pressure on the occupying state with the involvement of our strategic partners, in order to halt this continuing annexation process,” the statement reads.

Zaza Bibilashvili

Zaza Bibilashvili, head of the Chavchavadze Center, stated that flights between Abkhazia and Russia could not have resumed without the consent of Georgian Dream.

“Sukhumi Airport was closed during Shevardnadze’s time, and now Georgian Dream has ‘achieved’ its reopening under their rule,” Bibilashvili said.

He also criticized Georgia’s State Security Service, claiming that Abkhazia is not treated as a real issue by the agency. “When someone is kidnapped, what do they do? They release a statement and activate the ‘hotline.’ Is this a press center or a security agency?”

Bibilashvili concluded by saying, “the state’s security has been compromised, as it now serves the comfort of one family and the geopolitical interests of a particular state — and that state is not Georgia.”

Paata Zakareishvili

Conflict studies specialist Paata Zakareishvili believes that the planes will mostly operate cargo flights. Zakareishvili explains Moscow’s interest in rehabilitating the Sukhumi airport by pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions.

“They only started seriously talking about this airport after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Before that, Russia itself claimed it was unprofitable, since the Sochi airport was available. But once the war began and southern Russian airports were closed, this issue began to be actively discussed, and the airport was fairly quickly restored following the appropriate decision,” Zakareishvili says.

The conflict expert also commented on Georgia’s role and reaction in this matter: “Most likely, it is a collaboration. I’m almost certain that if Georgia makes a strong statement, it would be easy for Lavrov to say: ‘Excuse me, my friends, your interests are involved here too — part of the money is going into your pockets.’ I’m sure Georgia knows exactly how Russia would respond if it suddenly makes tough statements — about the flights, and about the terminal in Gali. I think Georgian companies and firms have an interest in this, and these are some sort of joint projects.”