US and EU are ‘punishing’ Georgia

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin once again cited Georgia as an example of the West’s alleged efforts to destabilize the South Caucasus, while praising the ruling Georgian Dream party for resisting these influences.

According to Galuzin, the US and the EU are “openly punishing” Georgia.

“The West continues its efforts to destabilize the South Caucasus, and Georgia is a striking example of this. The US and the EU have decided to openly punish a country that dared to play by its own rules rather than those imposed on it.

They brazenly interfere in the republic’s internal affairs, attempting to overturn the sovereign choice of the Georgian people and their elected government, which seeks peace and prosperity. They are forcing Tbilisi into a false dilemma: either side with the West or with Moscow,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin in an interview.

He also echoed the Georgian Dream party’s propaganda narrative about a so-called “second front”:

“Georgia was being pushed into a reckless adventure—opening a ‘second front’ against Russia in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. They wanted the Georgian people to shed blood for foreign interests.”

In December 2024, Galuzin had stated that Moscow remained open to normalizing relations with Tbilisi.